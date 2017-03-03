Friday Five: travel tips

By Sarah-Grace Battles, Editor-in-Chief—

As Spring Break nears, I thought it might be useful to remind us of some travel tips and tricks. Whether you are going to the beach, going to visit your family at home or flying off on your next great adventure, these are things we can all keep in mind.

Pack ahead of time: Everyone functions differently and I know a lot of people probably pack the night before (like I did last night, which is completely unlike me)…BUT it really makes traveling a lot more stress-free if you pack a few days before you leave and maybe even make a packing list to cross off things as you pack them. Don’t pack too early though or then you’ll forget what you packed and have to unpack to double check you have everything. Rolling > folding: Science has proven that rolling your clothes takes up much less space than folding them. It also makes the clothes less prone to getting wrinkled. I’ve been doing this for a few years now and completely agree that it’s much more efficient. Communication is key: I know this can seem childish, but make sure your family and friends know where you are going and when you are supposed to be where. Err on the side of caution when traveling especially around spring break. It may even be a good idea to share your location on Find My Friends just to be safe. Check in with your friends and family at certain times to let them know where you are and that you’re safely having fun. Layers, layers, layers: This is a no-brainer for me. When I travel and especially fly, I always wear layers. The more layers the better in my opinion. Temperatures differ on planes and in airports, particularly with longer layovers. If you’re road tripping, everyone likes the car temperature at different settings so be prepared to throw on a sweatshirt or have a blanket just in case. Snack time: This is so important. No one wants to travel when they are hangry or with someone who is hangry. Make sure to have a granola bar or something handy in case you get hungry in a time crunch. If you are road tripping, the more snacks the better. Don’t forget to stay hydrated either, particularly on planes as you change altitudes and climates, it’s easier to get dehydrated.