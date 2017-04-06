Top five issues on campus you should know about

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

You know that feeling when life seems to hit you all at once? Well it sure does feel that way this week on UTC’s campus. Here are the top five issues you should get yourself up to speed with:

WUTC. Last week a news reporter from WUTC was fired by the University for recording a meeting state officials and a high school gay-straight alliance. The Senator and Representative present claim the reporter, Jacqui Helbert, did not make herself known as a reporter while Helbert states she did. The story that Helbert ran about the meeting and how the officials treated the students was taken off the site and she was fired from her job. Many are upset and see this as a suppression of free speech. This is definitely one you should be watching closely. Honors College Relocation. The Honors College students will no longer be solely residing in Lockmiller. According to student sources, they were told the environment of peer pressure, alcohol incidents and other serious cases were creating a toxic atmosphere. This has prompted this decision to move them from one living community to several on campus apartment buildings across campus. Many students are upset with this decision to punish the entire group. The new living arrangements will start next semester. 15/4 Tuition. There has been a new proposed tuition model called the 15/4 model which means students will pay for 15 hours instead of 12 hours. The idea is that tuition will increase but that you are set to graduate in 4 years. The concern from students and faculty expands far past the increase in cost but are also concerned with other questions including: What about transfer students? Dual enrollment credits? What if I have a full time job and can only take 12 hours? How does this change the way professors grade and allow students to pass? The University of Tennessee at Martin currently uses the tuition model. Basketball Coach McCall is leaving. It was announced Wednesday that basketball coach, Matt McCall will be resigning at UTC. McCall will be taking a position at the University of Massachusetts after spending the last two seasons at UTC. Lemonade Week. During April 3rd through 6th, UTC will be celebrating “Lemonade Week” in honor of, you guessed it, Beyonce’s album, Lemonade. In collaboration with the English, Art, Theater, History, Exercise Science departments and Women’s Studies program, there will be events to include discussions on feminism, black female writers and even learning the dance moves to Formation.

For more information on any of these topics, please visit www.utc.edu or look out for stories in The Echo.