Friday Five: Five ways to pretend fall has begun

By Ashley Day, Editor-in-Chief —

Sweater weather, warm drinks, fall leaves, pumpkin flavored everything, crisp air…I know I’m not alone in saying fall is the best season, especially in Chattanooga. And we got a taste of that fresh fall air this week, but temperatures are expected to be back in the 80’s this weekend and next week. If you’re like me and you want to extend the most amazing season as much as possible, then join me in ignoring reality and pretending fall is here.

Grab a hot drink and dessert at the Hot Chocolatier (and drink it inside)

Located in Southside, this place has the perfect atmosphere for those in denial about the season. They have the best hot chocolate in town, complete with delicious homemade marshmallows. They also have amazing homemade chocolates and desserts. The trick is to drink the hot chocolate inside, so you can pretend it’s not sunny and 85.

Grab some friends and go see “It”

“It” has been killing the box office this week. Although I haven’t seen it myself because I’m debating whether or not I can handle watching a creepy clown lure children into gutters, I can’t deny that it will get you in the mood for Halloween.

Stay home and watch “Gilmore Girls”

Almost nothing makes me more ready for fall than watching Lorelei and Rory walk around town in sweaters drinking coffee and talking quickly. Drinking coffee and eating poptarts while watching also helps.

Go to a Mocs home game

Our first home football game is this week and although it might be pretty warm, football always signals the start of fall. So grab some pals, enjoy the free concert before the game, and cheer on the Mocs!

Play all the fall tunes

Spotify and Apple Music both have some great playlists to get you in the mindset for chilly weather. I suggest playing them at all times to really immerse yourself in the illusion. If you need help, here’s a suggestion to get you started:

Autumn Acoustic

Your Favorite Coffee House