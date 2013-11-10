Friday Five Jan. 27

By Ashley Day, Opinion Editor–

Here’s a list of the top 5 events happening near campus this weekend!

The Bar Exam:

An American Idol-style show at the Camp House this Saturday will feature rappers, spoken word artists and singers. Tickets are $10 and doors open at 8 p.m.

Hank and Cupcakes

Hank & Cupcakes will be performing at the Revelry Room Friday night, a $10 rock n’ roll show you don’t want to miss.

Chattanooga Tasting Club Coffee and Wine

If you’ve ever wanted to experience a wine tasting and coffee tasting all at once, Friday night’s the night. Stop by The Mad Priest Coffee Roasters to try three wines and two coffees hand picked by experts. The event is $20.

Ecstatic Dance

This Saturday at 7p.m. you can release all your stress from the week by dancing like no one’s watching at Peace.Strength.Yoga. Tickets are $20. For more info click here.

Stir Crazy FEED!

The FEED co. Table & Tavern is hosting live music from Barron Wilson this Friday night. If you’re up for some tasty food, drinks and rockin’ tunes, stop by from 9p.m.-12a.m.