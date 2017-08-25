Friday Five: Life Mantras

By Haley Doss, Opinion Editor

Fresh starts, in my mind, always prompt a moment of self reflection. The hustle and bustle of school, work and responsibility often leaves you feeling lazy, drained or beaten down. For this reason, I utilize the summer break to reflect on who I am, my work ethic and where I want to be in the future. As the first month of school throws us back into the swing of things, here are five life mantras I plan to apply to my life this semester to make me s stronger person, student and friend.

Spend money on experiences, not things– I have never been good with my money. I struggle with purchasing something in the thought that I “need” it or it will make me happier if I have it. In a very commercial society, it is hard to stand firm in the idea that a new phone or a new pair of shoes will not make you happy, but it is true; they won’t. I encourage anyone who may struggle with these same things to spend their money on experiences, not things this semester. After all, a great out night out with friends or sky diving make for a better story than that “thing” you “have to have.” Listen- A friend recently told me she was working on not interrupting others and listening more. I have since attempted to apply this same change to my life. With the technology of social media in our pockets everyday, it is hard to really spend time with others much less listen to them without thinking your ideas or life is more important. A word to those who pull out their phones in times of silence, try asking another person about their life and actually listen. Push yourself- Our generation, just like every new generation before us, has been deemed lazy and self centered. While I cannot dispute that this is sometimes the truth, let’s try to prove them wrong. How about trying to actually trying to finish an assigned reading before picking up your iPhone? Don’t wait to start a paper until the day before- push yourself to be organized and take pride in your work. You will learn so much in college if you allow yourself. Daily reflection- When life gets crazy and you can often loose sight of who you are and what you have. I have always wanted to use breathing to calm my nerves in these times and do daily reflections. Whether that is putting yourself in the shoes of someone less fortunate or thinking of those who care about you, it keeps you happy and at peace with your life. Don’t sweat the small stuff- I do not know about you but I am an overthinker. I internalize things and cannot let them go. I encourage those who do the same to let. things. go. Another person cannot dictate your day and when you get upset about small things, remember we are all humans and everyone has their good and bad days.