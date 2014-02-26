From one Moc to another, get to know UTC wrestler Corey Mock

By Kaylene Chadwell, Chattanooga, Tenn., Being a part of the UTC wrestling team is like a brotherhood according to junior transfer Corey Mock, from Chapel Hill, N.C.

“It’s just nice being a part of team that is so together,” Mock said.

Assistant coach Jon Sioredas said Mock is one of the most social he knows.

“He’s (Mock) a lot of fun to be around, so I think it’s a little bit more than just the wrestling with him. It’s the camaraderie,” Sioredas said.

Mock transferred from the University of North Carolina to UTC for the start of the 2013-14 wrestling season.

“I’ve lived in small towns and stuff like that, but never a big city,” Mock said. “I really like the people here, and it’s just a good environment.”

In high school, Mock was the first four-time 4A state champion in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. After he graduated high school, he trained at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. for one year.

During his time at UNC, Mock was a two-time NCAA Qualifier and a NCAA Championships Participant.

“We had high expectations for him (Mock) knowing his background and where he came from,” Sioredas said.

Mock is a starter for UTC at 165 and nationally ranked in his weight class at No. 8. He helped the Mocs reach 16 season wins, which is the most matches the team has won since 2007.

“He’s (Mock) really done a great job of buying into what we’re about and just being part of the team and being a team player, which is huge,” Sioredas said.

UTC finished the season undefeated against Southern Conference teams, 7-0.

“Having a great regular season was awesome, but we still have some unfinished business,” said Sioredas.

Chattanooga is currently ranked No. 24 as they head into the SoCon tournament starting March 8 in Buises Creek, N.C. The NCAA tournament begins March 20 in Oklahoma City, Okla.