Frothy Monkey expands to Chattanooga with new location in Southside

By Eric Wise, Staff Writer —

Frothy Monkey opened its sixth restaurant, and first location outside Nashville, in the Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel earlier this month.

“Chattanooga is such a natural extension of Nashville,” Frothy Monkey Marketing and Creative Director Jenn Sheets said. “ It’s only a two-hour drive away, we have a lot of friends who live and work there, it’s family friendly, there is a strong creative community and some of the organizations we support are bringing their programming to Chattanooga.”

Frothy Monkey serves brunch every day until 5 p.m., dinner, coffee, beer, wine and food. Sheets said the food is approachable and made with quality ingredients. Frothy Monkey brews its own coffee and bakes its own bread and pastries. Additionally, it has recently introduced a new late-night menu available Thursday to Saturday.

Frothy Monkey has been open since March 6, but has been in the works for the better part of six months. The location in the Choo Choo hotel had to be renovated before the doors could open. Sheets said they make sure to keep as many of the original elements of each building they renovate as a part of the design.

“One of the ways we give back to the neighborhoods we are a part of, is to rehabilitate old and historic spaces,” Sheets said. “We love the Southside neighborhood of Chattanooga and the fact that we get the opportunity to aid in the restoration of a historic landmark is the cherry on top.”

Students, especially those from the Nashville area, are excited to have a Frothy Monkey here in Chattanooga.

“My favorite thing about Frothy is the large spaces and hours, other places in Chattanooga aren’t open as late and when the library is crowded I am limited on my options,” Sarah Kathryn Haley, a junior from Springfield, Tenn. said. “Frothy gives me lots of space at later hours.”

Frothy Monkey offers areas that are specifically designed for work, so Sheets hopes students can use it as an off-campus study location. She said the work areas have plugs and USB ports, and the free Wi-Fi is always on.

Frothy Monkey is located at 1400 Market St, in the Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel. The hours are Sunday to Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to midnight.

Frothy Monkey is located at 1400 Market St, in the Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel. The hours are Sunday to Wednesday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to midnight.