Furman spoils UTC’s homecoming, 41-17

By Kyle Yager, Assistant Sports Editor —

The Furman Paladins spoiled UTC’s homecoming 41-17 on Saturday evening at Finley Stadium.

The Mocs had trouble stopping Furman all night long as the Paladins racked up 441 yards of total offense. Furman added 290 yards on the ground. UTC was held to just seven yards rushing.

“They [Furman] dominated the line of scrimmage,” said UTC coach Tom Arth. “They came off the ball and really got a lot of movement up front. We didn’t do a great job of knocking them back and making some good tackles. Everyone was falling forward for another two or three yards. It felt like every run was about four, five, six yards at a time. We just didn’t defend as well as we’d hoped.”

Furman opened the game with a 14 play, 75-yard drive that took 6:07 off the clock. The Paladins capped it off with an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback PJ Blazejowski to wide receiver Logan McCarter with 8:53 left in the first quarter.

The Mocs were without senior quarterback Alejandro Bennifield, Lovejoy, Georgia, and sophomore quarterback Nick Tiano, Chattanooga, due to injury. Due to the injuries, true freshman Cole Copeland, Cleveland, Tennessee, got the start at quarterback for the Mocs.

“He [Copeland] did a great job, there were a couple third downs where he was able to escape and kind of extend the play and make the throw,” said Arth. “That was a really good job.”

Copeland came out firing. He completed his first eight passes, and tossed two 40-yard bombs to senior wide out Alphonso Stewart, Robertsdale, Alabama. One of those was a 41-yard touchdown that put UTC up 10-7 with 13:35 left in the second quarter.

Furman then recaptured the lead 14-10 with 9:47 left in the second quarter on a 4-yard run by Antonio Wilcox. The Paladins would never again relinquish the lead.

Copeland threw his first incompletion with 9:07 left in the second quarter, and the very next pass was an interception by Furman’s Reynard Ellis.

Furman capitalized on the turnover with another touchdown pass from Blazejowski, this time to wide receiver Andy Schumpert for 15 yards. After failing on the PAT, the score was 20-10 with 7:23 left in the second.

Copeland cooled off after the interception, and the next three drives resulted in two punts and another interception.

Furman was able to tack on one more touchdown to close off the half, this time a 12-yard run from running back Darius Morehead. Furman led UTC 27-10 at halftime.

It wasn’t much better in the second half, as Furman scored once more to extend the lead to 34-10. This would mark 27 unanswered points by the Paladins.

Copeland threw another touchdown with 11:28 left in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard fade route to senior wide receiver James Stovall, Cleveland, Tennessee.

Copeland finished the game going 30-for-42 for 317 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stewart tallied seven catches for 138 yards and one touchdown. Stovall added three receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.

“He [Copeland] showed everything we thought he had in him,” said Arth. “There were a couple mistakes and a couple unfortunate plays that resulted in turnovers. Otherwise, I thought he did a great job. He threw the ball really well and played very confidently. Our wide receiver group played really well around him. Alphonso Stewart had a fantastic game. He had a fantastic week. He’s somebody that has really stepped up for us as a leader. You can see his determination and his will when attacking the football. I’m really proud of that group and Cole for stepping in to a tough situation and playing well.”

With the loss, the Mocs fall to 1-5 on the season and 1-2 in Southern Conference play. UTC will travel to Macon, Georgia next week to face another conference foe in the Mercer Bears. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.