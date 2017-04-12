Gas attack on Syria kills dozens of civilians, Trump orders military strike on ISIS

By Addie Whitlow, Features Assistant–

Last Tuesday, tragedy struck yet again in the war-torn nation of Syria. The war between Syrian rebels and ISIS, or the Islamic State, has been raging for six years.

However, on Tuesday, according to ABC, ISIS hit new lows by ordering a chemical attack on an underground hospital that is operated by al-Qaeda affiliated Islamic rebel group. The poison gas was dropped on the hospital via air strike from a Syrian military fixed wing aircraft, Morgan Winsor and Julia Jacobo said in an article from ABC News.

Although any type of chemical attack is certainly bound to be deadly, this attack involved Sarin gas, which is a banned nerve agent, meaning that the chemical is outlawed. As of right now, the death toll has risen to 86 civilians, including 30 children, Winsor and Jacobo said, making this the most deadly chemical attack that has happened in Syria since 2013.

In an article from the New York Times, by Anne Barnard and Michael R. Gordon, it was said that President Trump and other western leaders blame the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Late late Thursday night, Trump decided to take action and launch a military strike against Syria, making this the first action the United States has taken on Syria since the war began, said Barbara Starr and Jeremy Diamond in an article from CNN.

While Trump had initially opposed intervention in Syria, both during his Presidential campaign and during President Obama’s terms, this most recent attack has obviously motivated him to change his mind.

The strike by U.S. forces was made at 8:40 p.m. EST, which Trump ordered while meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping from his resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The strike was aimed at the base that executed the chemical attack at a time at which there wouldn’t be a lot of activity, as it was 3:40 a.m. in Syria.

Trump ordered the launch of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from two U.S. warships stationed in the Mediterranean. The attack was primarily aimed, in addition to the base, at aircraft, petroleum and logistical storage and ammunition supply bunkers, among other fighting equipment, Starr and Diamond said.

Starr and Diamond also said that Congress generally supported Trump’s order of a missile strike, but they warned him against starting a war without first extensively consulting Congress.