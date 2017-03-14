Gas tax increase could create problems for students

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor —

Earlier this year, Governor Bill Haslam proposed a new gas tax plan that would cause Tennesseeans to pay an additional seven cents per gallon of gas and 12 cents extra for diesel.

If the legislature passes, this seven cent increase would be added to Tennessee’s current gas tax, 21.4 cents per gallon, by July.

This plan is part of a larger plan called Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy. In addition to the gas tax increase, this plan will also impose new fees on electric and rental cars and would end a person’s the right to have an open container of alcohol in the car.

Some students believe that this new gas tax could affect them in a negative way.

“Seven cents doesn’t seem like much, but it really is a lot, especially when you are trying to budget as a student,” said Angel Brock, a freshman from Chattanooga. “It could affect how often students go home,” she said.

“In the long run seven extra cents can be a big deal,” Breanna Reeves, a sophomore from Camden, Tennessee said. “If you don’t have a lot of money to begin with, seven cents can be a little ridiculous.”

In the 2016 Fiscal Year, the current gas tax yielded the state of Tennessee $657,787,157, and this new plan would add $227.8 million to that number.

Even though this legislature could bring in large quantities of money, students feel as though other means of pulling this money together could be organized.

“I think they could have found a different way to get more money,” Alexis Beason, a freshman from Jasper, Tennessee said, For example, in Florida, they use tolls.”

While the IMPROVE Act would increase gas tax, it would also decrease sales tax on groceries, cut business taxes, and make cuts to the Hall Income Tax, which is a tax that is only imposed on people who receive interest from bonds and stock dividends.

