Gentlemen’s Institute teaches students leadership skills

By Luke Roberts, Staff Writer –

The Gentlemen’s Institute is a weekend long retreat at Camp Lookout where currently enrolled male students can learn the value of leadership.

This year, the retreat will take place from Nov. 17-19. Daniel Grzesik, associate dean of students, said it’s good way for male students to connect with one another.

“Basically [it’s] 48 hours of an opportunity for guys to get away and to have authentic, real conversations,” he said.

The Gentlemen’s Institute is open to any student that identifies as a male, and applications can be found on MocSync and are due Nov. 9 at noon.

Camp Lookout is on top of Lookout Mountain, which, according to Grzesik is only a 30-minute drive from campus.

“Knowing it’s so close, we can accommodate students’ schedules. We like to start mid-afternoon on Friday, but when we’re done on Sunday- after the last session ends- we know that we’re going to be home within 30 minutes,” he said. “I think students appreciate that and they know they’re not spending an hour or two in a bus or a van to get to the destination each way.”

Bradley Bell, assistant director of New Student and Family Programs, was a student facilitator the program and one of its founding members.

Bell said, “In the original conception (time period) of the Gentlemen’s Institute, it actually spawned from myself and a couple other students who kind of felt like there was a need to have a men’s leadership academy. We felt like UTC needed a cultural shift. We knew that by targeting young men, to be part of an amazing program, teaching them leadership at an early age within their UTC career-it’ll pay off in the long haul, it will get a lot of stronger male leaders on campus.”

Bell said that the energy, passion, and drive of himself and his small group pushed them to have a long-lasting impact on campus through the Institute.

“We knew that we were going to do something that was hopefully going to have a long-lasting legacy on campus, have a long-lasting impact.” said Bell. “We were so excited about it that we were willing to go to the Earth’s end to make sure it happened.”

Bell said that this weekend long retreat helps establish the definition of what the word leadership means.

“Everyone kind of gets to create their own definition [of leadership]. Through your small group facilitator, you’re able to see how the definitions are different, how are the definitions the same. And then from all that, you kind of make one broad, group-defined definition of leadership and what it means to be a gentleman,” he said.

The objectives of the Gentlemen’s Institute are typically accomplished through the large and small group sessions, which help spur on students to leadership in many different ways, with each one building on the previous session. The concept is introduced in the large group, and the idea is explored on further within a small group or interactive activities to make the concepts much clearer to participants.

Grzesik said that an overarching topic is presented to the group as a whole, which then gets broken up into smaller groups.

“We usually introduce a concept-a topic- in a large group setting, where the entire group is there. And then they go back to their small group sessions of about ten people, with a student peer facilitator and a faculty staff facilitator, and they dive into it deeper. And they basically have conversations in a smaller group-they’re able to dig deeper into each topic. And that conversation stays within that small group.”

Bell echoed Grzesik’s remarks and said that because of the conversations that go on within the groups , the participants of the institute are often the teachers of the event.

Bell said, “It’s one of those few institutes where the conversation is not really led by the people who are presenting, it’s lead by the people who are participating.”

The institute isn’t just limited to these conversations though. Participants also do physical workout sessions and a rope course, as well as knee-to-knee conversations and other activities.

Bell said, “There’s definitely cool things you can learn there, like how to tie a bow tie, or…how to have a stronger presence in a room where you can be seen without having to talk.”

Grzesik, though, said his favorite part of the weekend is always Saturday.

Grzesik said, “I think Saturday night is something that definitely sticks out to me. We do activities that really stretch participants out of their comfort zone. We don’t pull them away too far, because then we know learning doesn’t happen. But Saturday night – the activities that we have, the social interactions, the entertainment that’s provided, and just the bonding and real, honest conversations between guys – I think that’s what I enjoy most.”

Bell said, “It’s a great program. You get to learn a lot of different skills as far as how you just become a gentleman and a leader.”