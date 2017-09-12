Hurricanes Harvey and Irma cause damage in southern United States

By Kirsten Raper, News Editor—

Hurricane season is only halfway over, and in a seemingly endless cycle of strong storms, people all over the country are now feeling the effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Harvey

Hurricane Harvey first made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 25 in Texas, and according to the Weather Channel, had winds of 130 mph.

CNN reported that Harvey dumped a total of 51 inches of rain, which is equivalent to approximately 27 trillion gallons of water, on Texas and Louisiana in just six days. When Harvey transitioned to a tropical storm, it caused mass flooding in Tennessee and Kentucky.

On Sept. 4, ABC News reported that the death toll from Harvey was up to 60 people, and it is only expected to increase with time.

Southeast Texas was hit the hardest by Hurricane Harvey, and even though the hurricane ended almost two weeks ago, its effects will be long lasting.

Traynor Swanson, news editor for the Daily Cougar at the University of Houston, said that the hurricane has affected everyone.

“There’s a lot of outpouring support that’s going on,” Swanson said. “Everybody in Houston has been affected by [Hurricane Harvey] in one way or another.”

Swanson said that he and a couple of his friends helped out at one the local shelters in Houston by working a few overnight shifts. He said that Hurricane Harvey has left the people of Houston in a state of despair.

“Everyone’s spirits are down. This is collectively traumatic for all of Houston,” he said. “This isn’t something that is going to go away anytime soon. This is something that is going to be remembered forever, as like “The Great Houston Flood.”

When asked about whether or not Texas was given any evacuation warnings, Swanson said the hurricane developed quickly and out of nowhere and that given the large population of Houston, a last minute evacuation effort would probably not have gone over well.

“The highways were flooded by Saturday night,” he said. “I was here for Hurricane Rita in 2005, which happened about a month after Hurricane Katrina, and everyone evacuated Houston. It took about 16 hours to make what would have been a three or four hour drive. People were stranded on the highways. Like a hundred people ended up dying trying to evacuate Hurricane Rita. So with that as a background, there were serious reservations about evacuating again because people wouldn’t have been able to get out in time.”

Swanson said that he wants people to continue to show support for Texas for years to come.

“This is the worst rainfall to ever fall on a city in the United States, and it’s going to take years to recover. Some people aren’t going to be able to go back to their homes for at least several months because there is still flood water and the bayous are still receding. Any effort for relief is not just going to be necessary right now, it’s going to be necessary for a very long time. I just hope that the support that Houston has received over the last week will continue to happen for at least the next several years.”

CNN estimates that there are at least 75 billion dollars worth of damages and losses from Harvey, and that 450,000 people will ask for FEMA assistance.

Swanson said that the best way for people outside of Texas to help out victims of Harvey, is to donate to some charities that are focused on the relief efforts. Swanson gave examples of such charities like, the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which was started by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and the Houston Flood Relief Fund, which was created by J.J. Watt, a football player for the Houston Texans.

Swanson said that if people would rather donate supplies, they should donate things like water, baby food and clothes, specifically in sizes like XL and XXL.

Irma

Over the weekend, another powerful hurricane, Irma, slammed parts of the Caribbean and Florida. As of Monday, the hurricane had transitioned into a tropical storm that will affect the Chattanooga area early this week, and the university even closed campus at noon on Monday because of the threat of inclement weather.

On Friday, Irma first made landfall in Cuba as a Category 5 storm. By Sunday morning the hurricane had made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm, and by Sunday afternoon, Irma was classified as a Category 2 storm.

As of Monday morning, the now tropical storm is expected to first move through southern Georgia and northern Alabama and will reach Tennessee by Tuesday.