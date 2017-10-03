Homecoming candidates determined by more than just votes

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer —

Many students might not realize that the student body vote isn’t the only thing that determines who is crowned Top Moc and Homecoming Queen.

The Homecoming selection process is broken down into three phases: application, interview and student body vote. The application is worth 25 percent, the interview is 50 percent and the student body vote is 25 percent.

“This type of selection process allows for different types students leaders, such as those who maybe are bad at interviews, or more involved but not as well known, to all compete on a fairer playing field in order to decide through different outlets who is the best student leader on campus,” said 2017 Homecoming Court Chair, Keili Keoho.

The selection process begins by completing the application. The candidate needs to meet the two main qualifications: at least a 2.75 GPA and senior status.

The application is then reviewed by the Homecoming Court Selection Committee and scored. As a part of the application, the interested students are also required to list the names of two references.

The scores of the applications from all of the judges are averaged, and the top 10 Homecoming Queen and top 10 Top Moc applicants are asked to continue on to interviews, while the remainder of applicants are dismissed. The interview process takes place over the course of three days, this year they were from Sept. 26-28. The applicants are asked a series of questions and then scored based off of their answers and the references they submitted. These scores are combined with the application scores, which are what determines the ranks of the candidates.

The top 10 Top Moc and top 10 Homecoming Queen are also required to attend the University Day of Service. Keoho said this because community service plays an important factor in the judging of Homecoming Court.

The final top five Top Moc and top five Homecoming Queen applicants that make up the official Homecoming Court are notified that they are on court at the conclusion of Banner Painting on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. Keoho said this is to ensure that the announcement of Homecoming Court remains a surprise for the Homecoming Kickoff on Monday, Oct. 2 at 11:30 a.m. Applicants are not allowed to campaign until the conclusion of the kickoff at 2 p.m.

Student body voting begins at this time and ends on Oct. 6 at noon. Votes are added in and whichever Top Moc candidate and Homecoming Queen candidate has the highest score at this time is who is crowned at halftime.

“This whole process is something that was established as a way to distinguish who is most deserving of the honor of being on homecoming court,” said Keoho. “Rather than relying purely on student selection, this process narrows down those interested through a series of different factors such as GPA, campus involvement, community service, leadership, awards and honors, etc. Their scores at this point tend to be extremely close, and therefore although student body vote is only 25 percent, it does still very heavily impact who gets crowned.”

Aaron Henry, a sophomore from Memphis, said that he didn’t know the student body vote wasn’t the only factor that determines who is crowned at homecoming and thinks the student body vote should have a higher percentage to determine who is crowned.

“I think the student body should have the highest percentage [in determining] who is crowned for homecoming because homecoming is something that is for the students, and the University should try to make it as [much] for the students as possible.”

Delaney Cronan is a junior from Knoxville, Tennessee. She also said that she didn’t know the student body’s vote wasn’t the only factor that determines who is crowned, and she thinks the students should have more say in the process.

“I think that the interview and application are a little on the heavy side because I think homecoming should be more determined by the students and their voice matters and should be heard.”