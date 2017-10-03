Homecoming fees pay for a week of homecoming events

By Haley Bartlett, Staff Writer —

Homecoming week is full of events, and it may be surprising for some students to learn exactly how much money is spent on homecoming and where this money comes from.

Roughly each year, a range between $40,000 and $60,000 is spent during homecoming week. This year the estimated total is $50,000.

The money comes from the Student Programs and Services fee that is part of the tuition. Emelia Dunston, associate dean of students, said that there is an allocation process that has to be followed.

“We undergo a budget allocation process the spring before the next academic year,” said Dunston.

During this process, a budget is proposed and judged based on the enrollment and number of students who pay the fee.

The Student Programs and Services fee funds the events involved in student development on campus. Homecoming is just one portion of a little over 20 divisions included.

“We don’t tap into any other resources,” Dunston said. “If we can’t make it work within our budget we don’t do it.”

The money the committee receives then goes towards funding the various events held during homecoming week. This includes equipment, decorations, catering, etc. Even promotional materials like snapchat filters and free giveaways are provided through the budget.

Dunston said the committee tries not to overspend and that sometimes they have to make cuts if they do not get the amount of money they originally ask for.

Some students, like Jaimie Spiegel, a sophomore from Franklin, do not think the university’s spending on homecoming is a problem.

“They’re making it a good experience for the students,” said Spiegel.

Others students like, Valerie Ferguson, a freshman from Loudon, Tennessee, claimed the school should cut back on this event

“It is a lot of money to spend on just one week of events,” said Ferguson.

Some students gave suggestions on where they think what the university should spend this money on other than homecoming. A few said that the maintenance of campus housing should be more focused on.

“General maintenance on campus and [in] housing should be spent more on,” said Elizabeth O’Guin, a freshman from Memphis, Tennessee.

Ferguson suggested that the money that is used for homecoming should go towards something like parking.

“The money should go towards making new parking lots or something that will benefit the whole campus, not just those that like homecoming.”