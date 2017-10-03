Homecoming through the years at UTC

By Grace Stafford, Assistant Features Editor —

UTC has a long history with Homecoming, and while some traditions have come and gone, it seems like the core goal to reunite alumni with the campus has remained.

While centered around commencement activities rather than a football game, UTC’s homecoming tradition started only a few years after the first recognized homecoming game in 1911.

There was a “homecoming” arranged for alumni to return to their alma mater at the University of Chattanooga in time for the fall commencement of 1913. It was not until two years later that alumni were invited for a football game as mentioned in the Oct. 20, 1915 edition of The University Echo. While it was not called a homecoming game at this time, the alumni and current students of The University of Chattanooga joined together to share new cheers and songs.

In the Nov. 10, 1933 edition of the Echo, the first official annual Homecoming celebration was announced alongside the Moccasins’ game against Mercer. Joe Shadden, the Alumni secretary of the time, put together the events to draw the alumni back to campus. The events included a bonfire, parade and a dance.

The 1935 celebration of Homecoming, deemed the biggest yet at the university, included new competitions among Greek life for best decorated car and house. While the competitions among fraternities and sororities feels familiar, there was also the more bizarre addition to the parade of freshmen (“frosh”) wearing pajamas.

A trend that has continued is one started in 1936 with the Echo publishing a Homecoming edition on Nov. 6. While it did not continue reliably year-after-year, there has been a modern trend at the Echo to publish a Homecoming edition.

1942 was the first year that changed up the tradition a bit. Typically the fraternity or sorority with the best decorated house won a cash prize, but that year the organizations agreed to instead “voted to cancel the contest, match the prize with another $20, and buy cigarettes for the former U.C. athletes now in the service,” according to the Nov. 13, 1942 edition of the Echo. The U.S. had entered World War II earlier that year, and the students wanted to help out their alumni as they saw fit.

The tradition of voting for a Homecoming Court at University of Chattanooga began in 1938 when Rose Hartung of Chi Omega was crowned “Queen of U.C.’s Homecoming.” The election was only for a queen and the addition of Homecoming King/Top MOC didn’t come until 2006. The election of a Homecoming Court was struck down as an event at UTC in 1986 due to complaints about racial bias in the voting, but in 2006 the Homecoming committee chairs reintroduced it.

Homecoming of 1970 saw the first black student, Phyllis Marie White, to be crowned Homecoming Queen. According to the Nov. 10, 1970 edition of the Echo, White was shocked and “heard little applause and few cheers from the stands except from the BSA.” In 2016, the first black Homecoming Queen and Top MOC, Brittany Watlington and Solomon Puryear, were elected.

Several traditions in UTC’s Homecoming events find their roots in recent years. Banner painting was first mentioned as an event in 1989. The first mention of trout jousts, which continue today, in the Echo was in 1998. The now defunct event of bed racing, where student organizations wore pajamas and raced bed-like structures on wheels, began in 1979 as part of the Greek Decathlon.

Even as events have disappeared and developed throughout UTC’s Homecoming 84 year long run, the tradition and sentiment remains to bring the university’s past and present together for celebration.