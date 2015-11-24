Honors College first to give Title IX Training

By Alina Hunter-Grah, Chattanooga, Tenn.— The Honors College at UTC became the first structured student group to give a mandatory Title IX training outside of the Know More program, due to a recognized need, according to The University’s Title IX Coordinator.

University officials confirmed the training was due to unspecified investigations.

“There was a recognized need for some training with the Honors College, so we started with them,” said Stephanie Rowland, Title IX coordinator for UTC.

“The training was based on a need that we saw that came out of these investigations,” said Chuck Cantrell, associate vice chancellor of marketing and communication. Cantrell advised that he is prohibited, by law, to discuss details of specific cases.

Dr. Linda Frost, dean of the Honors College, attributes the need for training as part of the national need for information.

“There’s been a lot of pressure nationwide and a lot of things are changing on college campuses in relationship to the increased attention, confusion, issues surrounding Title IX and the whole process with Title IX. We are slowly getting on board with that,” said Frost. “It’s a new policy and it seemed that people needed to get on board with that.”

Title IX is a federal law that comes from the 1972 Education Amendments that prevents colleges or universities receiving federal funding from exhibiting sex-based discrimination in education. Title IX addresses sexual violence, funding in sports, pregnant and parenting students and all other forms of possible gender-based discrimination. Schools are required to be proactive in ensuring that the campus is free of gender-based discrimination, meaning that discrimination does not have to be experienced directly for a violation to occur.

The training, which was held Thursday, Nov. 12, covered topics including, but not exclusive to, relationship violence, consent, sexual violence from people in positions of power, rape culture, mandatory reporting, and the different options for victims of sexual violence. The training was mandatory for all sections of the Honors College and was conducted by Rowland and Sara Peters, director of the Women’s Center.

The training occurred after there was a noticeable increase in the number of sexual violence cases around UTC’s campus. More than thirty cases of sexual violence have been reported this semester campus wide.

Students recognize possible reasons for new trainings.

“There’s a reason for these kinds of things,” said Ajay Makwana, co-committee chair in the mentorship committee and senior from Chattanooga. “Something bad either happened, or it could just be educational.”

While there has been an increase in cases reported, The University is viewing the increase as a positive reaction to creating a safer environment for victims.

“In an ideal world, we would prefer it not happen on our campus,” said Cantrell. “But the truth of the matter is we know it’s happening. But if we don’t know about it, if students don’t feel like we have created an environment where they feel free, comfortable and confident to report, then we can’t address it. We work really hard to create a campus where we say ‘This is not acceptable. This is not the kind of campus we want to have. And if it’s happened to you, please tell us.'”

The Honors College plans to incorporate these trainings into orientations for new honors students soon.