Hope House strives to provide hospitality for everyone

By Dominique Malone, Staff Writer — Comfortable company. Free food. Amazing atmosphere. Does this sound like something that interests you? If it does, then come visit the Hope House.

Located on Vine Street, the Hope House is more than what meets the eye.

What draws most people in is the free food, but what keeps them coming is the people that will leave a lasting mark on your heart.

“I like the fact that there is diversity here and when I say diverse I mean race, sexual preference, etc. It’s good to have that here to make you more open,” said Zach Gilbert, a senior from Nashville.

The Hope House is centered around their Presbyterian faith, but they welcome anyone and everyone.

You don’t have to be a follower of Christ to enjoy the experience of the house.

In fact, they encourage people from all walks of life to come because their main goal is to provide hospitality to everyone.

Moreover, in many ways, the Hope House has allowed UTC students to explore religion and social problems that typically are unusual of religious organizations.

“I’ve always felt like churches do a bad job of connecting their faith to the real world and I feel like the Hope House does that with the real world. The Hope House really focuses on what Jesus would do in a response to social justice issues and homelessness,” said Saama Davies, a graduate student from Chattanooga.

The Hope House believes that you should be able to come to your spirituality on your own terms, so there is no pressure to participate in Bible study or any activities tantamount to it.

You can simply come to enjoy being around people who respect you for just being yourself.

In addition to the welcoming people of the Hope House, the amenities are sure to draw anyone in. They have three floors that are filled with all the food you can eat, TVs, a screening room, games, a piano, guitars, books and study rooms.

“I would encourage more people to come. If they decide to come, then they decide to come. But if not, then it’s fine,” said Rashon Wiggins, a senior from Antioch, Tenn.

Moreover, there is no pressure evident in the Hope House from anyone. If you want to eat and then leave, then that is perfectly fine.

If you want to go to enjoy Bible study, then that is okay.

If you want to just watch TV and escape from the realities of school, then that is great. The point is that the Hope House is here for you and here to help you with whatever you need.

A friend. A family member. A listener. An adviser. A spiritual leader. A place to relax. A place to eat. A place to cultivate your spirituality. These are things you will find in the Hope House, so take the first step and visit.