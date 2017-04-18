How to Travel on a Budget

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer —

At the end of a long hard school year, nothing sounds better than a well-deserving vacation to relax after the countless hours of hard work and stress, but traveling can be hard on the student’s bank. Thankfully, you don’t need to be rich to travel, just informed.

Saving Your Money

First things first, the best thing you can do is save money. College students everywhere can affirm how important this step is. Students have some great tips of their own that could have your wallets vacation ready in no time.

Shayla Gaffney, a junior from Memphis, Tennessee, saves money by limiting when she goes out to eat.

“When I look at my bank account, I notice the main thing I spend my money on is food,” Gaffney said. “I try to use my Mocs Bucks as much as possible and stock my fridge with cheap snacks.”

Riley Bymaster, a freshman from Tullahoma, Tennessee, believes that recording his expenses helped him to save more.

“Honestly, when I keep track of where my money is going and how much I have, I spend less,” said Bymaster. “When I just use my card and don’t pay attention to how much I have on it is when I start to get in trouble.”

After saving up some money, there are other tips that can lower the cost of the trip.

Keeping Travel Costs Low

When traveling, walking is a great way to save money. It keeps the traveler active while allowing them to fully explore a new place. It’s also a effective way to see the narrow streets, experience the local cafés or talk with locals.

One recent development in Europe is the advent of free walking (or even biking) tours. It’s a great way to get to know the place by the eyes of a local at a minimal cost. In expensive places like Stockholm, free tours can be a great way to save money. The U.S is a great place to walk as well. Boston, San Francisco, Washington and Seattle are a few examples. Plus, this can be an easy way to meet loads of other people, too.

There are discounts for student travelers in almost every country, with thousands of museums, parks, and historical sites offering reduced admission rates for the young and learning. Student-oriented travel sites are also a great resource for deals on guided tours, hostels, and eateries. Also, the purchase of an International Student Identity Card will help students nab discounts even without the help of the Internet. International Student IDs are widely recognized in 120 countries throughout the world, granting holders access to a wide variety of discounts at hotels, restaurants, tours, and individual attractions. Any full-time student age 12 or older can obtain an International Student ID.

Travelers have always spread theories of when the cheapest time to buy airplane tickets is. We’ve heard it all. Thankfully, Expedia and the Airline Reporting Corporation conducted a recent study of when the best time to buy is. It turns out, the best time to buy tickets are on Sundays, especially if you’re booking more than 21 days in advance. Weekends are generally a good time to buy, but not Fridays, since there’s an uptick then in business travel bookings. According to the study, you “can save more than 30 percent to Europe and 17 percent on travel domestically,” by doing this.

With gas prices and airplane tickets going up, it can be hard to determine if driving or flying is the best option. Thankfully, the “Fly or Drive Calculator” was created. The calculator uses cost data from AAA and things like necessary overnight stops for the driving time and cost estimate. The flying estimate takes into account travel time to the airport and other associated times and costs. You can fine-tune the details for both modes of travel in the calculator to get more precise results. You can find it at www.befrugal.com/tools/fly-or-drive-calculator.

Cost Efficient Travel Destinations

Sometimes, these tips, while they may help, can still pull a chunk out of one’s savings. But, there are some places where prices are generally lower than others.

Mexico: The current exchange rate ($1 = 20.69 Mexican pesos) makes Mexico one of the most affordable destinations. Mazatlan is the shrimp capital of Mexico and a foodie paradise. Mazatlan is full of awesome eateries and fresh, interesting dishes. Hotels on the beautiful beaches are extremely inexpensive and authentic since most aren’t part of the huge chains.

Morocco: For many, Morocco is the ultimate dream trip, and yet cost tends to keep most from visiting. But what you might not know is that it’s one of the most affordable African countries, particularly when comparing flight costs. Typical meals can range from $2.50 to $15 for two, which includes appetizers, entree and unlimited mint tea. For vegetarians and vegans, the country is especially great, as veggies are cheaper than meat and fresh fruit smoothies are barely $1.

Greece: The weakened euro has made any trip to Europe more affordable, but this is especially true in Greece. The struggling economy craves tourist dollars and makes it known with affordable pricing on everything from hotels to food. In Athens, you can book a three- or four-star hotel for well under $100, like 360 Degrees , a nice and modern hotel with a huge breakfast buffet included and an awesome location directly on Monastiraki Square.

Bali: If you’re looking into an exotic long-haul trip, Bali offers a ton of high quality experiences for a great value. You can easily stay in a private villa overlooking stunning rice paddies with a private pool for around $50 per night.

So if you want to travel this summer, be sure you plan ahead and budget accordingly. Adventure is out there, so go out and explore.