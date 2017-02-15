Hunter Museum’s “Our America” exhibit showcases works made by Latino artists

By Isabella Patta, Staff Writer — A new exhibit at the Hunter museum features Latino artists and their work — ranging from imaginative to drawing on past experiences.

“Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art” will be displayed from Friday, Feb. 17 until Sunday, June 4.

The exhibition is drawn entirely from the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington D.C. and features close to 70 artists. The featured artists have Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, Dominican or other Latin American roots.

The exhibition includes paintings, drawings, print, sculptures, installation pieces and photography.

Cara McGowan, director of marketing and communication at the Hunter Museum, said, “This exhibit captures the range of not only artistic media, but also the range of experience of these artists.”

It also touches on a number of subject areas: personal, political and historical, McGowan said.

One theme of the exhibit is “Migrating Through History,” which focuses on border crossing and the artists’ journeys. Two of the featured artists are Scherezade Garcia and Muriel Hasbun.

Other art pieces are purely imaginative and artistic and don’t reflect the past.

“There is something for everybody in this show, and that’s what we really hope people experience when they come,” McGowan said.

The exhibit has a total of nine themes, featuring pieces from abstract expressionism to time-based art. Olga Albizu is one of the featured artists. Stan Getz and Bill Evans used some of Albizu’s abstract expressionists paintings, including the “Radiante” painting, as record covers for Jazz albums.

“We want people to feel that the museum is for them,” McGowan said. “It’s for everyone in the community. We want to encourage people to come, look around and discover something new, because things are always changing around here.”

Another new exhibition will open on March 17. “(Re)Invention,” from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, features the work of emerging artists, who are 16 to 25 years old and have disabilities. Kate Pincus-Whitney, one of the artists, will talk about her experience at the opening reception on Mar. 16, 6-7 p.m.

Opening times and hours of the museum can be found on the museum’s website, huntermuseum.org. Students are encouraged to purchase a student membership, which is $15 per year and offers unlimited access. The museum offers free admission on the first Thursday of each month, where accessing the special exhibitions, like “Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art,” costs $5.