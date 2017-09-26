ICYMI: Trump incites controversy in the NFL

Delayed Enlistment Program members stretched a giant flag over the field during pre-game ceremonies at a Nov. 4 NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo contributed by USAF [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons)
By Chris King, Sports Editor —

Due to the negative comments by President Donald Trump on Twitter, teams and players around the NFL are peacefully protesting the national anthem prior to games.

President Trump posted the following tweet on Saturday afternoon about NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem in silent protest.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our great American Flag (or country) and should stand for the national anthem,” said President Trump. “If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

All of this negative attention towards the NFL started on Friday during a rally in Alabama where Trump alluded to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate by taking a knee before August 2016 preseason games to protest police violence against minorities. Trump ordered NFL organizations to get the “son of a bitch” players off the field if they continue to kneel during the anthem. All but two of the 32 NFL team owners and CEOs issued statements Saturday following the comments by President Trump.

On Sunday, players kneeled, interlocked arms with fellow teammates and a few teams didn’t come out for the national anthem following the comments from President Trump. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles were joined by their team owner on the sideline during the national anthem.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans sat out the anthem altogether by staying in the locker rooms before taking the field.

Even though the Steelers chose to stay in the locker room during the national anthem, former army veteran Alejandro Villanueva chose to stand alone in the tunnel in respect of the flag. Villanueva served three tours in Afghanistan.

On Sunday throughout the day, President Trump posted a series of contradicting tweets that left the NFL and its fans scratching their heads. Trump goes from bashing the NFL to saying that the NFL presented great solidarity during the national anthem.

To wrap up a drama filled day of NFL football, the Washington Redskins and Oakland Raiders chose to protest on Sunday Night Football which is nationally televised on NBC. The Redskins chose to protest by interlocking arms and the Raiders chose to protest by sitting down during the anthem.

In a time where society is turned upside down, the NFL chose to peacefully come together and protest in a way that touched many sports fans from around the country. This just shows that our country needs to come together as one and stand up for what is right.

Chris King

Chris King

Sports Editor

Chris is a Hendersonville native that was named the Sports Editor in April 2017 after being the Assistant Sports Editor since January 2016. Chris enjoys watching and learning more about various different sports, especially football and basketball. He plans to graduate in spring of 2018 with a degree in Communication and a minor in Promotion.

  1. If teams want to make a change in their communities, perhaps they could do more in the way of donating time and money. Sitting out during the National Anthem is superfluous. I’m not impressed. Protests have lost their savour because EVERYONE is protesting. Please, find some other way to be relevant and enact meaningful change.

