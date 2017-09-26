ICYMI: Trump incites controversy in the NFL

By Chris King, Sports Editor —

Due to the negative comments by President Donald Trump on Twitter, teams and players around the NFL are peacefully protesting the national anthem prior to games.

President Trump posted the following tweet on Saturday afternoon about NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem in silent protest.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our great American Flag (or country) and should stand for the national anthem,” said President Trump. “If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

All of this negative attention towards the NFL started on Friday during a rally in Alabama where Trump alluded to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate by taking a knee before August 2016 preseason games to protest police violence against minorities. Trump ordered NFL organizations to get the “son of a bitch” players off the field if they continue to kneel during the anthem. All but two of the 32 NFL team owners and CEOs issued statements Saturday following the comments by President Trump.

On Sunday, players kneeled, interlocked arms with fellow teammates and a few teams didn’t come out for the national anthem following the comments from President Trump. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles were joined by their team owner on the sideline during the national anthem.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans sat out the anthem altogether by staying in the locker rooms before taking the field.

Even though the Steelers chose to stay in the locker room during the national anthem, former army veteran Alejandro Villanueva chose to stand alone in the tunnel in respect of the flag. Villanueva served three tours in Afghanistan.

No Steelers were on the sideline during the anthem. LT Alejandro Villanueva, a veteran who served in the Army, stood near the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/JOviLUAtiF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2017

On Sunday throughout the day, President Trump posted a series of contradicting tweets that left the NFL and its fans scratching their heads. Trump goes from bashing the NFL to saying that the NFL presented great solidarity during the national anthem.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

To wrap up a drama filled day of NFL football, the Washington Redskins and Oakland Raiders chose to protest on Sunday Night Football which is nationally televised on NBC. The Redskins chose to protest by interlocking arms and the Raiders chose to protest by sitting down during the anthem.

In a time where society is turned upside down, the NFL chose to peacefully come together and protest in a way that touched many sports fans from around the country. This just shows that our country needs to come together as one and stand up for what is right.