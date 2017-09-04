Improv comedy finds a new home in Chattanooga

By Emma Culp, Staff Writer —

Students looking for a new entertainment option can head over to Improv Chattanooga’s new location for a night of improv comedy.

Improv Chattanooga’s new location is off of Rossville Avenue creating easy access for students to come out and enjoy some improv comedy with family and friends.

Improv Chattanooga is a group that has been around for years providing improv comedy to the locals and tourists of Chattanooga.

“We’ve been doing improv here in town, under various different names, since the 90’s,” said Steve Disbrow, owner of the First Draft Theatre and co-founder of Improv Chattanooga.

The group became known as “Improv Chattanooga” in 2015 and only recently moved into the First Draft Theatre on June 30. The group hosts weekly events every Friday and Saturday night at 8 and 10 p.m. as well as a show at the Comedy Catch the second Wednesday of every month at 7:30 p.m.

Improv Chattanooga features talent chosen from the improv classes the theatre offers.

“We have students come practice with the main group and when we feel the chemistry is good and everyone likes each other then we invite them into the main group,” said Disbrow.

Disbrow hopes that improv comedy can continue to be an up and coming trend within the younger generation.

“If you like theatre and you like comedy, improv is really at the heart of all those things,” said Disbrow.

College students, especially, can relate to improv as most of the shows that are popular among the demographic root from writers with excellent improvisation skills.

“A lot of the television you see today such as The Office or Parks and Rec have improv backgrounds as the creative force behind the show,” said Disbrow.

Improv Chattanooga will host an hour and a half long event at Comedy catch the second Wednesday of September where they will present a mix of short form and long form improv.

Short form improv is games similar to those on “Whose Line is it Anyway?” Long form improv involves audience interaction and building scenes upon an idea.

The group attracts all demographics and appeals to both the younger and older generation. “Our shows are PG-13, so we are looking for crowds of sorts…we have kids, we have older folk, we have college students and everything in between,” said Disbrow.

Improv Chattanooga gives college students a special deal with a $5 admission fee if you show your student ID. Hop on the opportunity and head over to Improv Chattanooga at the First Draft Theatre for a night of non-stop laughter.

General admission to Friday and Saturday shows is $10. For more information, visit Improv Chattanooga’s facebook page or check out their website at www.improvchattanooga.com