In Case You Missed It: Supreme Court’s new term to tackle big issues

By Haley Doss, Opinion Editor —

The United States Supreme Court begins their new term on Monday and are expected to address several historical issues.

While every Supreme Court case is notable, some topics on their radar this term include voter rights, gerrymandering, religion, discrimination, digital privacy and worker’s rights.

All of these issues are well representative of the political and social climate in the U.S. today and we can look forward to an eventful term.

The court was brought back to full count after Justice Scalia’s seat was taken by the controversial Justice Gorsuch, a decision that took some serious time. Justice Kennedy, who has served on the Supreme Court for almost 30 years, has commented on retirement. This would leave another spot for President Trump to fill. In this event, we would have a court with a conservative majority, along with Congress.

One would estimate that this means progress right? That determination may be up in the air but I would venture to guess that it does not mean progress even for the conservative agenda. There seems to be a strong divide of the Republican party right now and their conservative agendas often look very different.

As the Supreme Court term progresses, Americans can hope that our Justices can give our country determination about some very serious and lingering issues.