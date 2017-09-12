In Case You Missed It: Humor in the Face of Disaster

By Sylvia Shipman, Features Editor—

It seems that the Armageddon is upon us; the west is suffering from wildfires, Texas is underwater and Category Five Hurricane Irma is heading towards Florida. The state, along with the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, has declared a state of emergency in wake of the highest-category-possible storm that is about to hit.

It’s a high time of stress in these regions, but it seems many Americans are using humor to cope with the tragedy and horror that Mother Nature is causing. This is why we laugh: to hold back the tears.

Someone created an event that could be the possible solution to fighting off Hurricane Irma.

Another person likened the Hurricane Harvey radar to millennials’ favorite fruit.

A Houston man had a simple solution to the flooding problem.

A Houston local was unfazed in the face of Hurricane Harvey.

What can’t Disney World workers do? A small group of them unite to force Hurricane Irma to stand behind the yellow line.

A local police department grew worried after seeing a Facebook group of Floridians saying that they will shoot at Hurricane Irma until she “dies.” The department felt the need to send out a tweet explaining that shooting the hurricane will not help anyone; in fact, the bullets might ricochet and hurt the shooter…