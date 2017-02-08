Did you know: Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor

President Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court pick last Tuesday evening.

Gorsuch, a conservative and originalist, has been deemed well qualified by both skeptics and fans despite push from liberals in Congress.

He has been a federal appellate judge based in Colorado and currently sits on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.

He has been compared to Justice Antonin Scalia, whom he would be replacing, in many ways. For one, he has been observed to translate the Constitution in it’s most literal translation leaving little room for interpretation.

In cases of social issues, specifically women’s rights (Roe v Wade), it has been stated that Gorsuch would vote to overturn the decision. Religious freedoms is another decision he has made his opinion clear on as he sided with Hobby Lobby in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby in 2014.

Any justice who would call for a overturn of such a historic decision as Roe v. Wade would made even the most centre-left voter squirm.

While many democrats have declared a boycott to the decision, it seems to be an obvious choice for our conservative President. It does, however, still feel as though we are taking ten steps back in the eyes of many.

Gorsuch will obviously contribute to the conservative vote to our now, almost split, Supreme Court. The fact makes Trump’s decision all the more critical to our future and the futures of generations to come.

The United States and the world will be waiting to see how this new addition to the Supreme Court will contribute in historical decisions to come.