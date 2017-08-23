In Case You Missed The Eclipse

By Heather Newlin, Copy Editor–

If somehow you live under a rock- other than the moon- and you missed the historic solar eclipse yesterday, I’m really sorry for your loss, but according to greatamericaneclipse.com, the next north american total eclipse will loom over Canada as soon as 2024. If you’re more desperate than that to recover lost shadow-covered ground, you can see one in 2019 in South America.

In the meantime, check out some cool reaction videos on Youtube, ask friends about their experiences, and buy some plane tickets for the next eclipse coming soon to the star nearest to you. Also, remember that there are a lot of reasons people miss events like this, so don’t feel too bad about it.

Maybe someone mistakenly told you the sun was coming between the earth and the moon instead of vice versa and you prepared for an apocalypse, or you couldn’t get off work, or you tried to watch it on tv. Or maybe you spent the eclipse trying to photograph it. Or maybe you went camping and forgot that the trees were going to cover your view of the sky. Maybe you got stuck in traffic and had to watch it from the construction on U.S. 27? Maybe you drove into a different time zone to see it at totality…and forgot to change your watch? Or you were apathetic about buying glasses because you thought they were uncool and now you’re blind. Or you tried to look at it with a telescope and now you’re blind. Or you tried to look at it through your camera and now you’re blind. Or you tried to take a selfie with it and now you’re blind. Or you thought it would be just as cool in a 99% totality zone… whatever happened, just remember to make the most of the next one.