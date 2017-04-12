IT department audit helps administration find weaknesses and plan for the future

By Eric Wise, Staff Writer —

The University’s information technology department recently underwent a state-sanctioned audit to evaluate UTC’s IT infrastructure and security.

The audit was done by the Tennessee Division of State Audit. The state audit engaged with specific auditors who had IT experience to explore, within all state agencies, the readiness of their IT infrastructure.

“They’re performing audits on campuses and other state departments,” said the Executive Vice Chancellor of Finance, Operations, Richard Brown, said. “They are trying to make sure that systems are in place that work to protect the integrity of the data.”

The audit was performed a year ago to look at the University’s IT infrastructure and security. Brown said that his office is one of the few offices that likes and supports audits for their ability to find weaknesses and offer recommendations for improvement.

“It was a thorough audit,” he said. “I was pleased to be a part of it, and to have our IT division be a part of it.”

Brown said he could not talk about the specifics of the audit, as the state does not allow him to. However, he was able to say that because of the audit, the University is in a very good position with its IT infrastructure and security.

“There were things that [the audit] found, [and] we were able to respond to,” he said. “The goal is to ensure that there is integrity and protections in the systems that are being utilized.”

Brown and the IT department have recognized that through the audit, there are significant investments that can be made in teaching technology and bandwidth across the campus. The audit revealed that students have anywhere from three to five devices each with them on campus that are connected to the network. His goal is supporting all of those devices.

“[We are] making sure that we have enough bandwidth to support all of that,” he said. “We want to make sure we are delivering top-quality service to students, and that we have the technology and personnel to carry out those services.”

Brown’s office, along with the IT department, are working on a five-year plan to lay out where to make upgrades, where to invest and how to continuously improve the IT infrastructure and security on campus.

“IT is very important in the life of students,” Brown said. “We want feedback from students to make sure everything is working as it should, and that the IT help desk is providing ample support for students.”