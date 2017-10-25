IT still frightens into second month in theaters

By Chelsea Bailey, Staff Writer —

Just in time for the Halloween season, Pennywise took the silver screen by storm 27 years after Stephen King’s bestselling novel “IT” was brought to life as a television miniseries.

King’s fictional city of Derry, Maine is home to a shape-shifting, sewer-lurking clown who feeds off children and their fear. “IT” follows a group of young misfits in the late 80’s as they attempt to take on the terrifying Pennywise.

The film was a huge hit with all audiences and received rave reviews left and right.

“IT” was praised for its balance of humor and horror, making it watchable for most moviegoers, even if scary flicks are not their first choice.

Many UTC students have already had the full IT-sperience, but Kelli Gibson, a junior communication major from Chattanooga, cut her time with the Pennywise the Dancing Clown short.

“I went with my fiancé,” said Gibson. “A scary preview had just played, so I was already on edge. When he [Pennywise] started drooling like 10 minutes in, I was done. I was curled up in Allen’s lap crying. He asked if I wanted to leave, and we were on our way out when Pennywise grabbed me…well really my jacket was caught in the chair, but I was convinced I was a goner.”

While her first encounter with the movie was less than desirable, Gibson admits that after hearing other people talk about the movie she would like to try to watch it again, but only during the day, at home and with friends.

On the opposite side of the scary-loving spectrum, Krista Burnette, a senior criminal justice major from Soddy Daisy, grew up watching the original “IT” adaptation. Burnette had looked forward to seeing the modern remake, but the child-eating clown did not faze her.

“I definitely didn’t find it scary,” said Burnette. “Before I saw the movie, I saw ‘Daddy Pennywise’ memes all over Twitter, and that about matched the tone of the film. It was just a super fun movie.”

Taking a darker perspective, Blake Kitterman, a junior political science major from Cleveland, points out an aspect of the plot even scarier than a murderous clown – the abusive relationship between Beverly Marsh and her father, which he said, “spoke to a very real, and very unfortunate fear that young girls and boys have to go through.”

The movie was not a total downer for Kitterman, though. He is a huge fan of Bill Skarsgård, the actor who portrayed Pennywise, and would, “drop down in that drain quicker than anyone if [Skarsgård] rolled up.”

There is no denying that “IT” is a smash, as it made over $123 million in its opening weekend in early September. The eerie, 80s-set film is still in theaters, so students can get in the spooky spirit, but watch out for those red balloons.