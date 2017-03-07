J. Cole-inspired artwork now on display at AVA Gallery

By Simone Edwards, Staff Writer — When was the last time you delved into someone else’s mind? Not through hypnosis, or something similar, but through art?

The Cress Gallery on campus is always showing students’ work, and the Roland Hayes features different artists every week.

But if you’re looking for something different, that allows for a visit off campus, you may enjoy “For Your Eyes Only.”

“For Your Eyes Only” is an art exhibit that was inspired by the recent J. Cole album “4 Your Eyez Only.”

The album was written a decade before it was released.

J. Cole’s “hidden” album influenced Kreneshia Whiteside’s realization that visual artists may hide their artwork as well–but in a different way.

While J. Cole may have chosen to keep his music hidden, many local artists may not have the avenue or the space to reveal their artwork.

Whiteside is the head curator at the Association for Visual Arts (AVA).

AVA is a non-profit gallery that connects art to the Chattanooga community.

There is a main gallery that exhibits local and regional artists, as well as an educational gallery that showcases students ranging from elementary school to graduate school.

“For Your Eyes Only” is the new exhibit that will be featured for two months, giving you plenty of time to visit.

The artwork that will be featured will be original works with a raw vibe.

“All of the pieces are so different because they’re so original: the artists created the works for themselves, no one else,” said Whiteside.

She describes her favorite piece of the exhibit as one that is the strongest piece in the exhibit.

“My favorite piece is ‘Where is my Mind’ by Nathan Newton. I like it because it contradicts itself. The subject is positioned in a bold stance and looks directly at the viewer as if he’s looking right through you,” Whiteside described. “At the same, his face is veiled, as if he’s afraid that you will be able to look through him. It’s the perfect balance of fear and bravery, which goes back to J. Cole hiding his message for 10 years and then finally getting the courage to release it.”

The grand opening occurred on March 3, but the exhibit will be up and open, free to all, until April 28.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located on 30 Frazier Ave. right next to Blue Skies and on the same strip as Clumpies Ice Cream.

Whether it’s before spring break, after spring break, or during a stressful week, the exhibit, “For Your Eyes Only,” is a fun opportunity for you to experience someone else’s emotions and to delve into someone else’s mind through art.