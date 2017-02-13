Jefferson’s is an inviting local hangout spot for UTC students

By Dominique Malone, Staff Writer — Jefferson’s sits at the cornerstone of Georgia Avenue and Oak Street.

Not only is it a central location for local business because of the delicious offerings, but it is an integral part of the culture of UTC.

From club meetings to hanging out with friends, Jefferson’s has seen it all.

The local eatery offers a wide array of food for the average college student to enjoy, but what really attracts students to the restaurant is its open atmosphere.

The restaurant has large TVs, relaxing music, and interesting people to always hold a conversation with you.

“The first time I went to Jefferson’s was to watch the votes come in on the first ever Election Day that I participated in. It was exciting to experience this moment with people from the community,” said Adeola Ijiyode, a freshman from Nashville.

These types of moments are not unusual for Jefferson’s. Some may say it is even a liaison between the city and the school.

Plus, it is welcome for all ages.

Whether, you are looking for a good, quick meal or your first shot to ring in your 21st birthday, Jefferson’s has it all.

Not only does it foster a place for UTC students to grow their organizations, but it allows people from all walks of the community to use their space.

Moreover, this allows for a connection between the campus and the city.

“The time I went to Jefferson’s was to attend a Young Democrats meeting. I left inspired and encouraged to make a positive difference despite my young age. Jefferson’s is such a great asset to this city because it connects UTC students with the post collegiate community and in a comfortable setting,” said Cierra King, a freshman from Lebanon, Tenn.

Nevertheless, if you are feeling uncomfortable or out of your element in school, then just know that there is always a place for you at Jefferson’s.

Need food? Need fun? Need friendly people?

Well, Jefferson’s is the place to be.