Joyner eyes professional basketball opportunities

By Anthony Sigismond, Staff Writer —

Former women’s basketball star Jasmine Joyner, Southaven, Mississippi, didn’t have much time to rest following the conclusion of her final collegiate season before beginning to plot out her life after UTC.

The 6-foot-2 forward plans to continue her basketball career professionally, likely leaning towards a move overseas. But Joyner has not ruled out a move to the WNBA either, if the opportunity is presented.

“I want to definitely continue playing basketball,” said Joyner. “I want to play overseas. I have some agents interested in me. But a shot at the WNBA has also been in the plan too so I have not cancelled anything out and made my one decision yet, but I have just been praying a lot and God has opened some doors for me.”

Rumors have been swirling around Joyner all season as a potential pick in the upcoming 2017 WNBA Draft, and rightfully so. This past season, Joyner was named All-SoCon Defensive Player of the Year, and was the only player in the Southern Conference to average a double-double with per game averages of 13.1 points and 10.5 rebounds in her senior season.

Of course, if it were up to Joyner, her first choice would most certainly be to be playing professionally stateside. However, playing in other countries might give her the chance to revisit her original birthplace.

“If I do get drafted that would be a blessing,” said Joyner. “But any country would be cool to go. I would be kind of cool to go back to Germany since that was where I was born when my parents were deployed there. Just to have the opportunity of playing basketball anywhere would be a blessing.”

Joyner, who won four straight SoCon titles over her career, was named to her third consecutive All-SoCon first team this past season and is the all-time leader in blocks in program history. She was also tied for second in the nation in blocks per game this season and have elevated her game to new heights becoming a dominant two-way player on the court.

While the next level will involve more challenges, going through the process alongside former men’s basketball standout and draft prospect Justin Tuoyo, Fayetteville, Georgia, has made for a more comfortable situation and smoother process.

“We have just been encouraging each other and motivating each other,” said Joyner. “We have been laughing at the time when we were freshmen and couldn’t even hit the basket. It is so different from now because we worked so hard and it is just really good to be around.”

Joyner graduates this May with a degree in Psychology in hopes of one day working with special education students once she hangs up her basketball shoes for good. As far as her success on the court at UTC, she has set the standard for what this program is about and will never forget what this school has done for her.

“You can tell we work hard here,” said Joyner about the men and women’s basketball program. “I come from a place where we don’t get a lot of big schools to come out there and look out and pick us so the fact that we come here and make a name for this school it’s a big blessing.

“From hardly playing any games freshman year to breaking records to being in the Top-25 one time and winning conference titles you can tell this program works hard. I definitely thank UTC for everything.”