Joyner’s jumper extends streak for UTC women

By Trevon Wiggins — Staff Writer

The UTC women’s basketball team withstood a late comeback by UNCG to defeat the Spartans 58-55 Saturday afternoon at McKenzie Arena. The Mocs were up 19 late in the third quarter before giving up a 10-0 run to the Spartans to close the quarter out.

Saturday’s win over UNCG gives the Mocs their sixth straight win and improves their record to 11-8 overall while being 5-0 in league play. The Mocs committed a game high 14 turnovers which allowed UNCG to get back in the game The Mocs scored 19 points off UNCG’s 13 turnovers and were 10-11 from the line which closed the game out in the final minutes.

“I think we took things for granted, I think we assumed that this was a team that rolls over and its anything but, said head coach Jim Foster. They played very very hard and they had so many freshmen out there.”

Leading Scorer struggles

The Mocs looked to leading scorer Jasmine Joyner (Southaven, Miss.) early in the game. Joyner was fouled consistently throughout the game which led to her going perfect from the line 4-4. Joyner was simply the biggest player on the court leading her team in blocks with 5. After struggling from the field early going 1-5 in the first half, Joyner iced the game in the end with a shot fake and pull up jumper with 13.2 seconds left making it a 4 point, two possession game. Joyner played every minute of the game and finished 3-11 from the field.

Offense

The Mocs had 12 fast break points off the Spartans turnovers. The Mocs were dominant in the paint finishing with 24 points. Freshman Lakelyn Bouldin (Spencer, Tenn.) started the game 0-3 in the first half before coming alive at the start of the second half scoring 8 straight points.

Defense

Junior Keiana Gilbert (Pulaski, Tenn,) finish the game with a game high four steals. The Mocs finished the game with a game high nine steals. At the half the Mocs held the Spartans to 29% from the field. The Spartans were 11-22 (50.0%) from 3-pt. range for the game which was the most threes allowed this season by UTC.

Next up

UTC has won 13-straight SoCon games overall while winning 46-straight SoCon home games, last loss was against Appalachian State on Feb. 14, 2011. The Mocs will hit the road early next week for an early game at Wofford at the Benjamin Johnson Arena at 11:00 a.m. The Mocs will conclude the road trip with a 2 p.m matchup at Furman.

