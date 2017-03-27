Justin Tuoyo prepares for NBA draft

By Sarah-Grace Battles, Editor-in-Chief—

Former UTC men’s basketball standout, Justin Tuoyo, from Lovejoy, Georgia, has been mentally and physically preparing for the NBA draft since last summer after he went to train in Los Angeles. “I knew it was going to be my last college season so I wanted to go real hard.” Tuoyo said. “Attending that training showed me I could play at the next level and I wanted to work toward that everyday.”

Tuoyo’s recent signing with his agent didn’t come quickly. “I had to meet different agents and a lot of them were calling my brother all season. I sat down with a lot of them in the last two weeks and heard what they had to say,” Tuoyo said regarding his recent decision.

Tuoyo transferred from VCU where he began his collegiate career to play in 31 of the 32 games his first season in 2014-2015 for the Mocs.

“My time at UTC helped me grow as a person above everything else. I feel like me maturing the way I did put me in a good state to face any adversity I might face in the upcoming months,” he said. “Just knowing that Coach McCall and the team believe in me. I talk to Coach every other day and talk to the team every day. They’re rooting for me and that means a lot.”

During his time at UTC, he was named the 2015, 2016 and most recently 2017 SoCon Defensive Player of the Year as well as being All-SoCon in 2015 and 2016. He was also named All-Conference First Team by the league’s coaches and All-Conference Second Team by media. Tuoyo is the UTC record holder for blocks in a season (104, 2014-15) and career blocks.

Tuoyo recorded his 200th block in the loss to Arkansas State Nov. 20 and is the ninth SoCon player to post 200 or more. He also had a career-high of 24 points, ten rebounds and four blocks in this contest. He blocked his 250th shot in first half of the home win over UNCG Feb 2. with 19 points and nine boards. His 500th career rebound came on career-high-tying 13th rebound in the home win over the Citadel Jan. 11. In the 2016-2017 season, He was sixth in the nation with 2.9 blocks per game.

Despite his success on the court, he believes his biggest asset is the type of person he is. “I can be around anybody and get along with them. Team wise, I feel like I can help people out. I know how to play the game and am always willing to learn.”

“I’ve been on my own just not really having to follow a schedule and just focusing on me,” he said. “I wake up every morning early probably around 8 a.m. to get some running in and then lift weights. I come back in the afternoon to get some shots up and work out on the court. I’m just drinking water and trying to best prepare myself for what’s coming.” One of his main focuses has been working on his lower body and leg strength.

He moves to Las Vegas in the next few weeks to train and from there will attend a showcase in Virginia where NBA scouts will watch him play. After the showcase, teams will contact him to come work out with them.

“Basically, it’s all workouts from May to June,” Tuoyo said. “I’ll work out with other prospects and just see what I can do.”

This year’s NBA draft is set for June 25.