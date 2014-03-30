Kanku’s employees positively involved with UTC community

Sylvia Shipman, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Down on Central Avenue lies an institution that almost all UTC knows.

“You don’t go to UTC if you’ve never been to Kanku’s,” said Anna Matic, a junior from Nashville.

Almost every UTC student knows the familiar faces of the two cashiers who go by Kumar and P.J.

However, they do more than scan beer and candy; their playful engagement with customers is something that makes a visit to Kanku’s so memorable.

“We love UTC students,” said Kanta Chaudhari, the store manager.

Chaudhari moved to America from India in the 90’s and took her children with her.

The store, located at 702 Central Ave., opened in 2004, and the staff have developed a caring relationship with the Chattanooga community.

“We try to even protect them outside when there are shady people hanging out in the parking lot,” Chaudhari said.

Kristian Canler is a resident of Fortwood and has a conversation with Kumar and P.J. every time he goes in, and those interactions have turned into a friendship.

“Kumar once gave me some dope curry in some Tupperware,” Canler said. He called Kanku’s “a real neighborhood institution.”

Chaudhari related most of the business they receive to UTC students.

“You see the difference when [there’s a break]. There’s no one,” she said. “When games are there, it gets really busy.”

“My favorite thing is when there’s a snow day and they literally sell out of beer,” said Matic. “All the UTC students just flock there,”

Students are also familiar with Kumar and P.J. through social media.

They follow many students on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

“Kumar’s often the first person to like my posts on Instagram,” said Canler.

Chaudhari added that Kumar and P.J. even try to find time to go to the football and basketball games to support UTC.

“Kanku’s is a part of UTC just as much as McKenzie Arena or the UC,” Matic said.