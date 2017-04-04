Lamont Paris introduced as new men’s basketball head coach

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor —

New men’s basketball Head Coach Lamont Paris was officially introduced in a public press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Paris is the 20th coach in program history and UTC’s fourth head coach in six seasons.

“Since I’ve started coaching, becoming a head coach has been a huge goal of mine,” said Paris after his press conference introduction. “To be able to coach in a situation where I have a lot of support from the community and tools for success is very special. I’m extremely excited to be here in Chattanooga.”

Paris spent the last seven seasons at Wisconsin under coaches Bo Ryan and Greg Gard. Paris joined Bo Ryan’s staff as an assistant coach in 2010 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2016 by Gard.

Wisconsin averaged 27 wins throughout the seven seasons that Paris was a part of the program. The Badgers won a school record 36 games in 2014-15 as Wisconsin finished national runner-up after reaching the Final Four in the 2013-14 season. Paris was also a part of four Sweet 16 appearances in his seven years at Wisconsin.

Before heading to Wisconsin, Paris spent six seasons as the lead recruiter at Akron under new Duquesne Head Coach Keith Drambrot. The Zips averaged 23 wins per season and posted a 139-62 record during the six seasons Paris spent at the program.

During his coaching career, teams associated with Paris are 487-194 with five conference titles, 12 NCAA Tournament appearances and two Final Fours.

“I have been blessed to be around some really good coaches and teams,” said Paris. “I’ve been around special people that were committed to doing things the right way and that has helped shaped me as a person and basketball coach.”

Paris is a Findlay, Ohio native who earned his bachelor’s degree in business economics from Wooster in 1996 and a master’s degree in recreation and sports management from Indiana State in 2000. Paris played four seasons at Wooster and was named the team’s MVP and captain for his junior and senior season. Paris also spent time as an assistant coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, DePauw and his alma mater College of Wooster.

“My aspiration as the head coach of this program is to continue to build on the relationship between the community and the university,” said Paris. “It’s an exciting time for me and an exciting time for the next chapter of Chattanooga basketball.”