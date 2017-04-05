Last season a learning experience for UTC’s Bennifield

By Sarah Catherine Baker, Staff Writer —

There has been plenty of new faces around UTC football’s first spring season under Head Coach Tom Arth, but at the game’s biggest position, the Mocs have the luxury of a veteran presence.

With two weeks of spring practices in the books, the senior quarterback Alejandro Bennifield, Lovejoy, Georgia, has every intention of taking the field as the starter in August for the Mocs’ season-opener against rival Jacksonville State

After sitting for two seasons behind three-time Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year Jacob Huesman, Chattanooga, Bennifield played this past season as the first-string quarterback. After captaining an up-and-down season that ended in a close loss to Sam Houston State in the second round of the FCS Playoffs, the senior signal caller has already begun drawing on past experiences to better himself for the road ahead.

“Everything was a learning experience,” Bennifield said. “I went through and watched every game, every touchdown, every failure, learning to get better for this year, my last year.”

The biggest for the Mocs offense so far has been the change in coaching staff that the team underwent last semester. With a new staff comes new philosophies, voices, leadership and perhaps the most tedious of all, a new playbook.

“These guys are great. I think they have elevated everyone’s game. At least their knowledge of the game because they expect so much from us,” Bennifield said. “The playbook is more detailed. It’s more in depth this year so it’s making guys have to pay attention and learn the playbook.

“He (Arth) brings an energy into the room that makes you want to do your very best,” Bennifield added. “Whenever he’s not around, we are thinking to ourselves, ‘What can we do to make ourselves better for Coach Arth.’ And I feel like that’s making the entire team better this year.”

The 2017 Mocs Spring Game, presented by MetroPCS, is scheduled for this Saturday, April 8 at noon at Finley stadium. After that, UTC will have four more practices before wrapping up the spring season.