Leapin’ Lemurs to become a guest favorite at the Aquarium

By Sylvia Shipman, Assistant Features Editor — The boring green wall inside the Tennessee Aquarium is about to reveal an exciting new exhibit that staff say will be a new guest favorite.

Lemur Forest will be unveiled on March 1 at the Tennessee Aquarium.

A four-month renovation has completely altered Tropical Cove, transporting guests into the rainforests of Madagascar. This lush environment soon will echo with the calls of seven endangered ring-tailed lemurs and a pair of critically endangered red-ruffed lemurs.

“When you walk in Tropical Cove, there are these huge peaks overhead, but there wasn’t much going on up there,” said Dave Collins, the Tennessee Aquarium’s director of forests and animal behavior.

Soon, the tall glass peaks of the aquarium will be filled with lemurs climbing on perches 30 feet high and scampering through more than 120 horizontal feet of terrain full of variety and stimulation. The aquarium did its best to give the lemurs an environment where they would be entertained and happy.

“We’ve created a really dynamic environment that affords these animals a lot of choices,” Collins said.

Guests have several different viewpoints to spot the lemurs as they climb trees, run along skyways and sit still in yoga-like positions called “sun worshiping.”

“The lemurs are different from any other animal you’d ever encounter,” said Thom Benson, the aquarium’s public relations director. “They have inquisitive personalities and are very observant. You can look into their piercing eyes and know that they are looking right back at you.”

What Benson finds especially fascinating are their cat-like reflexes and the way they spring like kangaroos. He says lemurs have a combination of traits from other mammals.

UTC students may find it odd that a land-dwelling mammal is now a regular at the aquarium, but Benson says there’s a reason for that.

“The exhibit demonstrates how fresh water connects all life and is important to everyone and everything,” said Benson.

The exhibit also tells a conservation story. In Madagascar, all lemur populations are declining, and more than two-thirds are classified as either endangered or critically endangered.

“Lemurs are the most endangered mammals on the planet,” Benson said.

For this reason, the aquarium decided that a lemur exhibit was worth it.

“[Their endangered status] makes ensuring the health and wellbeing of captive populations all the more important, said Chelsea Feast, a lemur expert that has relocated to Chattanooga in order to provide proper care for the animals.

In addition to the lemurs, the exhibit also includes several radiated tortoises, another species that hails from Madagascar. The slowness of the critically endangered tortoises will be a comical contrast to the quickness of the lemurs.

To makes guests more excited, Stingray Bay will be reopening as well after undergoing a series of renovations to improve the hands-on experience. The walls of the touch tank are now thinner and smoother to allow an easy reach for smaller guests. The entire area has undergone what staff are calling “a facelift.”

“It’s an exciting time to be at the aquarium,” said Benson.

“Lemur Forest is a project which was shaped by input from so many individuals working as a team,” said Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jackson Andrews. “Personally, I’m really looking forward to seeing our guests experience how this already popular gallery has become even more fun and captivating.”