Levin competes at NFL Combine

By Anthony Sigismond, Staff Writer —

The 2017 NFL Scouting Combine took place this past weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the Mocs were well represented as former All-Americans Corey Levin, Dacula, Georiga and Keionta Davis, Chattanooga, competed among the top college football players in the country.

Former UTC football standouts Levin and Davis were invited to Lucas Oil Stadium in hopes of improving their draft stock ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Those two along with countless other prospects participated in the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three cone drill and 20-yard shuttle in front of hundreds of staff members and scouts from all 32 NFL organizations.

Levin heavily improved his draft stock after scoring in the Top-12 out of 60 offensive linemen in all but one category. Levin finished fifth in three-cone drill with a time of 7.55, seventh in the 225 bench press with 26 reps, 12th in the 40-yard dash with a time of 5.16 and 12th in broad jump and 20-yard shuttle. Unfortunately for Davis he was unable to perform due to unknown reason.

Levin and Davis were two of the most decorated players in UTC football history. Levin finished his career at UTC a two-time First Team All-American in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Levin was also a two-time winner of the SoCon Jacobs Blocking Award which is given to the most outstanding offensive lineman in the conference.

Davis finished his career with 31 career sacks which is second all-time in UTC history. Davis was named SoCon Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-American in his senior season. Davis tallied 132 total tackles and 43 tackles-for-loss in his career.

*Photo by Chattanooga Athletics