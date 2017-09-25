Local alt-rock band finds roots at UTC

By Emma Culp, Staff Writer —

Local Chattanooga rock band “Focus Fox” is gearing up for their upcoming performance at Velo Coffee on Nov. 16.

The band is thrilled to share their recent music with the Chattanooga community with their new EP “Pressure” having been released in May of this year. The members of Focus Fox have called Chattanooga their home for quite a while having attended UTC at different times. The university community gives them an outlet to share their music with younger students.

The group classifies themselves as an alternative rock band according to bassist and senior at UTC Peter Hagemeyer.

“We play closest to alt-rock,” said Hagemeyer. “It’s not rock ‘n’ roll but it’s definitely not soft rock either.”

Lead member and founder of Focus Fox, Daniel Nelson, wrote the music for the first EP. He recorded and played the music with people he knew well and then hired to form the band.

“He started gathering up musicians to get a live show together, and we all started to take on a little bit of a different sound,” said Hagemeyer.

Focus Fox is influenced by several different bands including Paper Kites and the National as their primary inspirations.

The group formed about a year and a half ago here in Chattanooga, and Hagemeyer has been a part of the band for a year as a bass player.

“I moved to Chattanooga to go to UTC, and then took some time off to work with another band and work at a local coffee shop,” said Hagemeyer. He then got back to his degree majoring in economics and playing with Focus Fox.

The group is a well known face at local venues where they play frequently throughout the year.

“We play at JJ’s quite a bit and we’ve also played at the Revelry Room… we definitely play a lot around town,” said Hagemeyer.

The band is more than grateful for their fans and hope to expand their fan base not only locally, but out of town as well. Fans can see more of Focus Fox by following their social media and spreading the word about their new music.

“Following us on Facebook, Instagram, etc. is the easiest way to know when we are playing next,” said Hagemeyer.

The group currently has two EPs out titled “Focus Fox” and “Pressure” which can both be found on Apple Music, Spotify and other music services.