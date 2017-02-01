Local galleries celebrating Valentine’s Day through donation initiative

Samantha Capps, Chattanooga, Tenn. – The In-Town Gallery is celebrating Valentine’s Day by showing love to the HART Gallery by supporting Art to Hart.

Art to Hart is a program set in place to support the HART Gallery’s cause. The HART Gallery is a nonprofit organization that offers homeless or nontraditional artists the opportunity to sell their work for their own benefit. The Gallery provides materials to these artists, along with classes for low-income seniors, inner-city children and the physically or mentally disabled. They have recently extended into Memphis to improve their business.

The Art to Hart reception will be held on Feb. 3 from 5-8 p.m. at In-Town Gallery, located at 26A Frazier Ave. The public is welcome to attend, and there will be a donation box set up at the event. To see an extensive list of the supplies that are accepted as donations, visit www.hartgallerytn.com. Cash, checks and gift cards are also accepted.

In-Town Gallery is proud to support Art to Hart, as they contribute to the community often by helping individuals create beautiful and intricate pieces of artwork. In-Town Gallery was founded in 1974, making it one of the oldest cooperating galleries in the United States. They provide original work from over 30 different artists. They have a wide variety of artwork, including jewelry, pottery, furnishings and paintings. In-Town Gallery has great pieces available at great prices.

Don’t miss the opportunity to support both of these galleries for a great cause.