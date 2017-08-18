Locals gather at Coolidge Park to oppose racism

By Ashley Day, Editor-in-Chief

Hundreds of locals gathered at Coolidge Park Thursday night to stand in solidarity with the victims of attacks in Charlottesville.

Protestors begin to gather at the stage in Coolidge Park on Thursday, August 17. (Photo by Ashley Day)

The protest was organized in an effort to show the local community that racism will not be tolerated “in our neighborhoods, workplaces or social circles,” according to the organizers’ Facebook page.

Christopher Hudson, a UTC alum, was at the rally to show support for those attacked in Charlottesville. “They have allies across the United States, even in places they might not think they do, like Tennessee,” Hudson said. “They’re not outnumbered. We won’t tolerate the minority of hateful voices on our streets and in our town, specifically in the south where I know a lot of people of color feel unsafe.”

Christopher Hudson holds up a sign he made to protest Neo-Nazism. (Photo by Ashley Day)

Hudson held a sign that read “Goodnight Alt-Right,” which refers to a group of people with far-right ideologies who promote white nationalism.

“They’ve shown that they’re not just online trolls, that they’re willing to unite with what they said they were, which were neo-nazis, and actually kill people,” Hudson said. “[The sign] shows that you’re willing to go out and defend people, especially against an organization that’s shown they’re going to be violent. So maybe that just means we need to battle them with ideas, but it does mean that we want to live in a society where those ideas of the alt-right don’t exist.”

The event quickly gained popularity on social media, including both Facebook and Reddit, where arguments quickly broke out. Some users encouraged attendees to bring their guns and not their kids, in a post that has now been deleted. However, the actual protest was peaceful.

Speakers from the rally link arms in an attempt to encourage a nonviolent exit of Coolidge Park. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

Many groups attended the rally, including clergy members, anti-fascist (Antifa) and Student Activists for Equality (SAFE). Many members of the community gathered on the Walnut Street Bridge and around Coolidge Park to watch the rally.

Several speakers addressed the crowd with messages of togetherness and solidarity. They also led several chants and songs throughout the rally.

Passersby gathered along the Walnut Street Bridge on Thursday to watch the rally from above. (Photo by Ashley Day)

Lorin Jones, a senior at UTC, attended the rally to oppose the far-right.

“I hope to work with others to congeal a message that kind of moves their works beyond pacifism as a means to engage the far right,” he said.

Locals of all ages gather in Coolidge park to make a statement against white supremacy and fascism on August 17, 2017. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

Although the protest was peaceful, many participants were prepared for possible violent opposition. Medics, lawyers and police were present throughout the event.

“I brought my camera specifically to photograph and potentially dox anyone who might be here to engage in violent activity,” Jones said. “That’s, I think, an effective means of shutting them down.”

Jones had previously worked at Mojo Burrito, where a known white supremacist, Terrance Hightower, was fired after he attended the rally in Charlottesville.

“When I found out that that happened in my neighborhood, so close to my home, I was just flabbergasted,” Jones said. “In any other circumstance, I would question taking someone’s work away from them as an appropriate means of punishment, but he’s a known neo-nazi.”

The rally provided a space for many locals to discuss differing beliefs and ways to make a change in the Chattanooga community.

More photos from the event can be seen below.

People watch as a man in opposition of the rally debates with another man of opposite views. The rally ended peacefully, and both men left the debate in a non violent fashion. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

 

Hundreds of people brought signs and chanted against racism at the rally. (Photo by Ashley Day).

 

Several protestors held up signs condemning silence and urging others to side with them against racism. (Photo by Ashley Day)

 

A young woman named Cera stands with a bouquet of flowers during the protest. As the rally ended she walked around and gave flowers to any and everyone she could. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

 

Two Trump supporters stand and debate with a member of the group Antifa during the rally. They did not come to any political agreement, but both expressed how important peaceful political discourse was. (Photo by Troy Stolt)

 

UTC Students and activists Alex Smith and Delaney Lay attend the Declaration of Resistance rally. (Photo by Olivia Haynes)

 

Locals participated in group chants and songs to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville victims. (Photo by Troy Stolt)
Sarah-Grace Battles

Sarah-Grace Battles

Editor-in-Chief

Sarah-Grace is a Communication major with a double minor in Political Science and Women’s Studies. She hopes to attend law school after she graduates. When she’s not cheering for Alabama football, she loves to read, be outdoors, try new restaurants and be with her family and friends.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>