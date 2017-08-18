Locals gather at Coolidge Park to oppose racism

By Ashley Day, Editor-in-Chief

Hundreds of locals gathered at Coolidge Park Thursday night to stand in solidarity with the victims of attacks in Charlottesville.

The protest was organized in an effort to show the local community that racism will not be tolerated “in our neighborhoods, workplaces or social circles,” according to the organizers’ Facebook page.

Christopher Hudson, a UTC alum, was at the rally to show support for those attacked in Charlottesville. “They have allies across the United States, even in places they might not think they do, like Tennessee,” Hudson said. “They’re not outnumbered. We won’t tolerate the minority of hateful voices on our streets and in our town, specifically in the south where I know a lot of people of color feel unsafe.”

Hudson held a sign that read “Goodnight Alt-Right,” which refers to a group of people with far-right ideologies who promote white nationalism.

“They’ve shown that they’re not just online trolls, that they’re willing to unite with what they said they were, which were neo-nazis, and actually kill people,” Hudson said. “[The sign] shows that you’re willing to go out and defend people, especially against an organization that’s shown they’re going to be violent. So maybe that just means we need to battle them with ideas, but it does mean that we want to live in a society where those ideas of the alt-right don’t exist.”

The event quickly gained popularity on social media, including both Facebook and Reddit, where arguments quickly broke out. Some users encouraged attendees to bring their guns and not their kids, in a post that has now been deleted. However, the actual protest was peaceful.

Many groups attended the rally, including clergy members, anti-fascist (Antifa) and Student Activists for Equality (SAFE). Many members of the community gathered on the Walnut Street Bridge and around Coolidge Park to watch the rally.

Several speakers addressed the crowd with messages of togetherness and solidarity. They also led several chants and songs throughout the rally.

Lorin Jones, a senior at UTC, attended the rally to oppose the far-right.

“I hope to work with others to congeal a message that kind of moves their works beyond pacifism as a means to engage the far right,” he said.

Although the protest was peaceful, many participants were prepared for possible violent opposition. Medics, lawyers and police were present throughout the event.

“I brought my camera specifically to photograph and potentially dox anyone who might be here to engage in violent activity,” Jones said. “That’s, I think, an effective means of shutting them down.”

Jones had previously worked at Mojo Burrito, where a known white supremacist, Terrance Hightower, was fired after he attended the rally in Charlottesville.

“When I found out that that happened in my neighborhood, so close to my home, I was just flabbergasted,” Jones said. “In any other circumstance, I would question taking someone’s work away from them as an appropriate means of punishment, but he’s a known neo-nazi.”

The rally provided a space for many locals to discuss differing beliefs and ways to make a change in the Chattanooga community.

More photos from the event can be seen below.