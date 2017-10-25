London reflects on experience, new leadership role

By Kyle Yager, Assistant Sports Editor —

UTC basketball player Makinde London, Nashville, will play a crucial part for the Mocs in the upcoming basketball season.

London, a redshirt junior, brings with him a unique perspective as a transfer student. London transferred to UTC from Xavier University last year. He gained invaluable experience during his two years with the nationally covered Musketeers. He also made it to number six on ESPN SportsCenter’s top 10 plays for a 360 no look pass with Xavier during the 2015-16 season.

“It was great,” said London about his tenure at Xavier. “I had a great experience there and learned a lot. There were a lot of great people around me. It made influences on my game now. They’ve got me to where I am now. It’s all been a learning process, taken from everything I’ve been going through and been apart of. From the sweet sixteen teams to the Big East championship game team, it’s all been a learning process. I’m grateful to have been able to be a part of it and learn from it.”

After coming to UTC, London came off the bench last season. He averaged 6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists at 15.3 minutes per game. He tallied eight double-digit scoring games, including a streak of four in a row. His season high was 15 points.

“It’s been a nice one,” said London on the transition. “I’m from Tennessee originally. It was a bit of a culture change a little bit. It was not difficult. As time takes, time takes.”

This season London will be an integral part of the Mocs’ success. The 6’10 junior will have his work cut out for him as UTC will be introducing an entirely new starting five.

“It’s been eye opening,” said London regarding the transition from a role player to a key starting position. “I’ve had to evaluate myself more so than anyone else and really take heed to the responsibility that comes with that. I don’t take it lightly. I’m just looking forward to stepping into those shoes and trying to fill in the best way I can.”

As London gears up for the new season, he’s excited to get out on the court and showcase his abilities. With the hiring of new head coach Lamont Paris and losing five starters and six total players, opposing teams and fans alike will have to learn about this UTC team as the season progresses. London is optimistic for the future.

“We’re going to have a great time,” said London.

London and UTC have a little over a week till the 2017-18 season tips off. UTC opens their campaign with an exhibition match against the Francis Marion Patriots on Saturday, November 4 at 5 pm at McKenzie arena.