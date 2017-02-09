“Love/Sick” focuses on intricacy of different moments in time

By Addie Whitlow, Features Editor — The idea that there are thousands of millions of different moments happening to different people at the exact same time is one of the underlying themes behind John Cariani’s romantic comedy, “Love/Sick.” The play is being performed at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre throughout the month of February, beginning on Feb. 10.

“John Cariani, who wrote this, also wrote ‘Almost, Maine,’ which is one of the most produced plays in the country,” explained Scott Dunlap, the director of the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s production of the play.

“This is not a sequel, but it’s in the same style as ‘Almost, Maine,’ and that one is happening in a place called Almost, Maine at the same time that the Northern Lights are flashing, so that kind of ties it together. They’re unrelated stories, but they’re all taking place at the same place at the same time.”

Dunlap said that one of the unique aspects of the play is that it’s very hopeful, but also very realistic, which is unusual for a romantic comedy.

“I think that the title itself kind of explains the play because when we first fall in love, I think everyone has that experience, whether it turns out to be real or not, depends on your personal experience, but everyone has that sense of falling in love,” explained Dunlap.

“And then the sick aspect of it is, then what? It’s a really interesting piece in that you get to explore the good and bad sides of love.”

The play is centered around 10 different scenes between 20 different people, all at exactly the same time, 7:30 p.m., on June 17.

Dunlap said that the notion of what is happening outside of your universe has always been a really interesting concept to him, and the play allows the audience to see exactly what is happening at that one moment in everyone’s lives.

“It’s about relationships and sort of the different stages that relationships go through, from when you first meet someone to deciding to get married to deciding to have children, and so it kind of overreaches and arches the progress of a relationship, but it does it through ten different scenes,” Dunlap said.

“The scenes are unrelated to each other, and it’s different characters at different points.”

Dunlap said that the Chattanooga Theatre Company started rehearsal on Dec. 19. The cast for the Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s production of the play consisted of 15 members, which really gives the audience the idea that they’re different people in different places.

However, the play was written to be professionally performed with only four cast members, so one of the most difficult aspects of rehearsal for the cast members was that they had a lot of down time.

“One of the interesting things is each scene has a different requirement from the actors, sort of a trick that they have to do, whether it’s talking at the same time and making that match or timing issues and things like that,” Dunlap explained. “If it was just two men and two women having to do all that, they would be really busy and probably overwhelmed.”

Dunlap also said that one of the most challenging aspects of directing the play was the idea of going into rehearsal every night with different cast members performing completely different scenes.

“For me, it was a challenge to every night go into rehearsal, like, what is tonight going to be? Who do I have tonight and what is the focus of this? So kind of keeping it straight in my head [was a big challenge],” said Dunlap.

Dunlap said that, overall, the rehearsal and production process of the play has been a really fun and interesting experience. He credits the cast, who are all very talented and enjoyable to work with.

“The cool part is the cast being as diverse as it is, being able to use people’s individual talents to their best ability and work with so many different personalities,” said Dunlap. “Like I said, it really does help you get the sense that this is all happening at once and that it’s different people in different places, even though there are some people who still double.”

The play’s opening weekend will begin on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Dunlap said that the theatre, which seats 180, will most likely be close to full; he expects it to be a nearly sold out show, but lots of spaces will open up during the continued performance of the play, which runs until Feb. 26. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit theatrecentre.com.