Lucid Tales offers creative outlet for artists of all kinds

By Addie Whitlow, Features Editor — The concept of an animated series in which writers, poets, actors, actresses, dancers and artists of all types could express themselves and do what they’re passionate about doing in front of an audience fueled the creation of Lucid Tales Productions, LLC.

“We started talking with people, and we started realizing there’s a huge gap for actors, especially in minority groups; specifically, if you’re not already in a clique, you’re not going to get cast,” explained Susan Pyle, the chief administrative officer and creative director for Lucid Tales. “So we wanted to create a place where we take care of the business end, we get people in the seats, we get the catering, we make it look great for you, and you have a paid, contracted place to do professional work with a professional team.”

The foundation for Lucid Tales began in October; however, Pyle said that it wasn’t until December that the organization was formally established. She said that one of the main motivating factors behind Lucid Tales was the creation of a venue in which artists could perform and showcase their work and talents to other individuals in the city.

“Just for me personally, I have seen so many artists in this city who have absolutely no venue,” Pyle explained. “I mean, we have poets, we have some of the greatest poets in Tennessee are right here, we have beautiful dancers who have learned hip-hop, street dancing, we even have some tap artists, you name it, we’ve got it. We want to give them a chance to show Chattanooga, not just acting, not just dance, we want to show them everything.”

The goal of Lucid Tales, in addition to providing a venue for artists to showcase their works and talents, is to shed light on the powerful messages and statements that can be made through any art form. The first in a series of shows that Lucid Tales is going to produce will be called “The Power Piece.”

“Each Power Piece is going to have its own unique theme, and the theme for this one is unity, and what we are hoping to do is, we’re hoping to show Chattanooga how to work through problems that are dividing us,” Pyle said. “I mean, this city, everyone we talk to, even on our own staff, people are divided. We have different political beliefs, we have different religious beliefs, so we’re trying to break down that wall and create this entire community where everyone feels welcome.”

Lucid Tales’ first Power Piece was scheduled for Feb. 11; however, it will be pushed back to May 20, the tentative date, to provide the artists and producers the time to develop the absolute best show possible. Pyle said that they wanted to include as much talent as possible and provide the artists with the show they truly deserve. She also said that, while many members of Lucid Tales were worried that pushing back the show would not be received favorably by the artists, the result was quite the opposite.

“We had to tell our artists that we’re pushing back the date, and that means we would be asking three more months of their time, and almost every single one of them said, ‘Absolutely;’ they jumped at it,” explained Pyle. “We were so worried that pushing this back would lose people, but instead, everybody is just, everyday I go on Facebook, and it’s Lucid Tales, three more likes, 10 more views, 20 more views, 10 shares, and we don’t know what’s going on; it’s running out of control, and we love it.”

While most of the members of Lucid Tales production team are from Chattanooga State Community College, which is also where the first Power Piece will be held, Pyle said that they encourage anyone from anywhere in and around Chattanooga to participate with Lucid Tales.

“Do we want to focus on Chattanooga? Of course. But anyone who comes to us and is like, ‘Hey, I live around here, or I live 30 minutes or an hour away and I want to be a part of this,’ we’ll be like, ‘Great, let’s see what you got,’” said Pyle.

“We want to include as many people as possible and we want to make it as diverse of a display of art and talent as we possibly can,” Pyle explained. “And that’s what our goal is, just to give them a venue and [tell them to] go forth and be merry.”

While most of the ideas and concepts that Lucid Tales has been working on so far have been pretty secretive, which Pyle said has been really fun, she also said that they’re going to start spreading the news once it gets closer to May. She said that the goal in the publicity of Lucid Tales is to get people excited and keep them wondering what Lucid Tales is going to be doing next. For more information about Lucid Tales, visit lucidtalespro.com.