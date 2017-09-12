Extreme makeover: parking edition

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer—

Parking is getting a major renovation for Fall 2018 that will completely change the way the system works.

David Seidel, assistant director of parking services, said these changes are not completely set in stone and have not yet officially been approved.

One of the major changes is that the current system of reserved and general passes will be replaced with commuter and non-commuter passes. The commuter spaces will be around academic buildings and non-commuter spaces will be around residence areas.

Parking Services conducted a survey in Spring 2016 and the overall satisfaction levels with the current system were not great. The survey had a huge positive response for having designated areas for commuters separated from residential parking and for having a few dedicated faculty and staff parking as well.

“If you have a reserved permit and your lot has a bunch of violators, the only other place you can park is general and general is typically more full than the reserved areas,” said Seidel. “If people have a reserved pass but aren’t on campus that day, those spaces are going to sit empty while people that have a general pass are circling looking for a space because they can’t use the empty spaces in reserved.”

The new system is broken down into four different types of parking: commuter, non-commuter, event lots and some reserved lots for faculty and staff which will be extremely limited and located in smaller lots. If you have a commuter permit, you can park in an event lot as long as there is no event going on that day. The university will let everyone know ahead of time when the event lot will be shut down. The event spaces will be located by the University Center and Mackenzie Arena.

Currently, the annual price for a reserved pass is $341, a general pass is $144 and South campus passes are $550.

Annual prices for students to purchase a commuter price will be $261, while non-commuter passes for students will be $550 annually or $200 a semester. Faculty and staff commuter passes will be $300 dollars annually, while the annual rate for reserved passes for faculty and staff will be $600.

“The reason the residential lots are more expensive is because we are limiting the number of passes we sell to make sure that we have those spaces available and not oversell them,” said Seidel. “Also, commuter students are only here for a certain portion of the day and typically students that live on campus will leave their vehicle in their lot for the week and take it out on the weekend so they get more use of the residence facilities.”

Students often think the quick solution is to just build more parking, but it isn’t that simple, said Michelle Prince, director of auxiliary services.

“We are a land-locked campus with no further surface area that we could purchase or encompass,” said Prince. “A lot of people also think we could just build another parking garage but if we did, in order to prove the debt service, the price of parking decals would at least triple because with a new garage comes the cost of anywhere from $15,000 to $25,000 a space and I don’t think folks are aware of that. Parking is a self-sufficient operation and is not funded by the state in any way.”

Julie Stoll is a junior from Memphis. She believes the new parking changes make more sense than the current system.

“One time I called the Bursar’s office and asked them if they still had any general lot passes left and they told me that they never sell out of them which means they are being oversold,” said Stoll. “Then when I try to park, there are no spaces left. If commuters and non-commuters had their own space, then more spaces on campus would be used.”

Brady Cannon is a sophomore from Oakdale, Tenn. He also believes the new parking changes sound promising.

“Sometimes I need to leave campus but I can’t because I know when I come back I will have nowhere to park,” said Cannon. “It’s a little infuriating to see so many spaces not being used when I am in a rush trying to get to class. If we can use these empty spaces that are already available, I think that would help a lot of people.”

Enforcement changes are expected to take place as well. It will be 14 days to pay a ticket instead of the current 10 class days. Once the ticket is late, it will incur a 50 percent penalty to prevent individuals from pushing paying it off until the end of the semester and building up more and more tickets.

In the current system, if you get a ticket you get an immediate financial hold placed on your account. The new system will be delaying the hold 14 calendar days to give the individual time to pay it off.

Parking fines will be increased from $25 to $30, and the booting fee will be increased from $25 to $50.

One of the major enforcement changes is that the fine for displaying a stolen or counterfeit decal will be increased from $25 to $100. Parking services said this was done to stress that doing this is stealing from the university and want people to know that it is a much stronger offense than parking where you’re not supposed to.