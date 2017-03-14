Mat Mocs travel different paths to St. Louis

By Chandler Morrison, Staff Writer —

Just a short drive down Interstate 75 will lead you to Cleveland, Tennessee, where Chris DeBien won all four of his high school state championships, a national senior championship, and finished at No. 18 in the nation following his senior campaign.

With the help of former Cleveland coach and current Mocs head coach Heath Eslinger, DeBien added a Southern Conference title to that already impressive resumé as he searches for an elusive NCAA Championship.

“Going to St. Louis is a dream come true,” DeBien explained. “I feel like it’s almost God-destined. Most people don’t understand the process of me coming from Florida to Tennessee and it all revealing from Eslinger bringing my family here. It feels like it’s God’s will, and it was really cool to see it play out this way.”

DeBien committed to Chattanooga his sophomore year after Eslinger departed for Chattanooga from the Tennessee wrestling powerhouse that is Cleveland High School. And as he embarks on a new journey to St. Louis this week, he’ll be the only qualifier from the Volunteer State.

“I was the only kid from Tennessee on that list,” DeBien continued. It’s really cool, but then you look up and see Pennsylvania with 30-plus kids it sucks. The Chattanooga area, in general, has a really rich history of wrestling. I feel like, in the future, we can grow a lot of fruit in our area if we put a lot of time and effort into it.”

DeBien, though, is only one of three wrestlers from Chattanooga headed to NCAA Nationals. With the Mocs sending small numbers to St. Louis, the mid-major status of Chattanooga has been revived, at least for the time being.

“Most people think of us as the underdogs,” DeBien added. “We’re in the SoCon and not well-known. You can’t look at it that way, though. I’ve been to a bunch of national tournaments and seen big names, so that kind of thing doesn’t affect me.”

Although DeBien’s roots are solidly in the Chattanooga-area soil, qualifying senior heavyweight Jared Johnson, Jefferson City, Missouri, is looking for a reunion of sorts as he heads back to his home state of Missouri.

“I think it will calm me down a little bit,” Johnson said. “I’ve been really nervous the past two trips to Nationals. It might have affected me the last go around. The ScottTrade Center is a really nice venue. Madison Square Garden was nice, but there are a lot distractions there.”

Johnson’s third trip to the NCAAs will be special not only because of proximity, but because it’s the last of his wrestling career.

“I’m going in there knowing it’s my last shot,” Johnson explained. “I want to put my best out there. I expected it of myself, but I’m still happy to be here. I’ve just got to make sure I finish it right.”

The road to St. Louis is one that many dream of, but not many already have a national championship at the collegiate level under their belt. Junior 174-pounder Bryce

Carr, Dublin, Georgia, is an exception with his Junior College Championship back in 2015.

“Going the junior College route, it helped me to grow up as a person,” Carr explained. “The first year, I was in Kansas, 18 hours away from my family. I made me realize a lot. They’re only four hours away now, and they’ll be up in St. Louis.”

Still, the dream was to make it to the NCAA Wrestling Championships, where Carr now has the pleasure of being.

“Growing up, it was always a dream to win this tournament,” Carr said. “I’ve been working for it all man life. I won a national title my second year of JuCo wrestling, and Eslinger said he wasn’t going to lose me again, so here I am ready to head out for St. Louis.”

DeBien is set to take on No. 5 seed Stevan Micic from Michigan in the 133-pound weight class while heavyweight Johnson wrestles as a 13-seed against Northwestern’s Conan Jennings. Carr will take on Samson Imonode from Army in the 184-pound weight class. The Tournament is double elimination.

All three Chattanooga qualifiers can take solace in the fact that although the road may have been down-trodden and less travelled, they all lead to St. Louis, just a short Journey away from being crowned an NCAA Champion.

Contact Chandler at prc858@mocs.utc.edu