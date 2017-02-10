Mathematics club wants to let people know math isn’t ‘scary’

By Luke Roberts, Staff Writer —

The University recently witnessed the creation of a new mathematics club on campus, simply known as the UTC Mathematics Club.

“Our club members believe that the mathematics department and faculty have a great unity, and they wanted to continue this from a student perspective,” said co-president Shannon Hyder. “The Math Club really wants to become more involved on campus, especially with students who are undecided in their major.”

One of the Mathematics Club’s main goals is to show that mathematics is not some scary degree to pursue and that there are plenty of opportunities that come with it.

The new club hopes to go into local schools and educate students about what a mathematics degree can do. The club also plans to reach out to freshmen or undecided majors to educate them about the major. Lastly, the club wants to have some way to give back to the campus. We hope to do by having one event per semester that gives back to either the community by tutoring students in local elementary schools, or its members by creating a scholarship for an outstanding student.

The co-presidents reported that they currently have about thirty-three members in their club, and hope to have at least fifty members by the end of the semester. The math club can only take members that major or minor in math, which is where most of the student interest the club receives comes from. However, the mathematics club does coordinate with computer science and engineering majors. While, the club is currently focusing on the students they have so far, they aim to focus more on the students that don’t know what to do in the club in the future.

Typically, the club meetings are on campus in EMCS Room 205G. Outside the meetings, a math major is present almost all the time for students to come to for help, which can be helpful for students who greatly struggle with math.

“We haven’t voted on official meeting procedures yet. However, the meetings we’ve had previously are gatherings between students and the math department faculty. We discuss upcoming courses, eat pizza and talk about our concerns in the coming semesters. They are normally about an hour long,” said Hyder.

The math club is reportedly one of the first steps into moving the math department as a whole forward. The club is currently in the process of helping to hire a new department head, by having math students interview candidates.

Overall, the Mathematics Club wants to let people know that math isn’t magical, and that anyone can do it.

“Our main job as co-presidents were to actually establish the Math Club as a recognized organization on campus,” said Hyder. “We want to thank everyone that helped us with this. Our goals moving forward are to set a general meeting procedure, become more involved on campus with our own and others’ events, and to gather more members. We are only as great as our members, and I truly believe we have the best group around,” said Hyder.

Overall, while the UTC Mathematics Club is new, it is gradually working to grow into a club which can greatly help students who struggle with math.