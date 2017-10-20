Student has an out of this world experience working for SpaceX

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer –

For most students, internships probably don’t involve rocket science, but for graduate student Matt Joplin, that was exactly the case.

Joplin is an electrical engineering graduate student from Chattanooga, and in May he completed a paid internship at SpaceX, which is a rocket manufacturing and space exploration technologies company founded by Elon Musk. The goal of the company is to enable people to live on other planets.

“I’ve loved space for the longest time. I’ve always been inspired by NASA and I have been watching SpaceX launches for years before I even had this opportunity,” said Joplin. “I knew I was going to have hands on experience and work with some of the greatest minds. Why wouldn’t I take that opportunity?”

Joplin’s adviser and Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, Daniel Loveless, helped Joplin land the role at SpaceX.

“I met the manager who hired him at a conference a few months before he started and I knew that he was looking for qualified people,” said Loveless. “We talked and then over the next couple of months Matt and I did some targeted training on some things I thought would be useful in the field and then he went through the interview process and at that point it was in his hands.”

Joplin hopes to return to SpaceX after he completes his master’s degree. He is currently working on his thesis project in which he’s studying how radiation affects complex electronic systems. Through his thesis, Joplin hopes to find ways to make these systems more reliable when they’re placed in harsh environments like space.

“I know there are a lot of people who might be interested in getting an internship with SpaceX and they might wonder how to do it, and it isn’t what everyone might think,” said Joplin. “It’s not all about getting 4.0s. It’s stretching yourself from theory of how to do something past the barrier of bringing it into a physical aspect.”

“Not that grades or knowing the material aren’t important, but it matters more if you’ve actually done something and you can demonstrate it. I honestly think that’s the most important thing if you want to end up there.”