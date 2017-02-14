Mayoral candidates go head to head in first debate

Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor —

UTC College Republicans and College Democrats hosted the first public Mayoral Debate where Current Mayor Andy Berke, City Councilman Larry Grohn, David Crockett and Chris Long debated about an array of topics ranging from the lack of affordable housing to the rise of gun violence in the city.

The Future of Chattanooga

To begin, each candidate had to give a short introduction about their vision for Chattanooga.

“I always viewed my job as being someone who tears down the barriers that prevent people from being successful in our city, so that no matter what you want to do, Chattanooga is the best place to do it,” said Mayor Berke. “We have seen, over the last four years, tremendous progress toward that vision,” he said.

In his introduction, Long said he believes that the current administration has focused too much on downtown and North Shore and not enough on the other parts of Chattanooga.

“I want to be the people’s mayor. I believe that we do not have enough diversity in our community. I want opportunity for everybody; everybody is important to me” said Long.

One audience question that was directed at Crockett, asked him if he would do everything in his power, if elected as mayor, to protect Lincoln Park.

“I was involved in building Lincoln Park. We’ll do everything we can to preserve that land and its history, but in all of the city we are going to have to make difficult choices with infrastructure, said Crockett.

Next, an audience question for Grohn asked him about his plans for Chattanooga’s environmental sustainability.

“The city currently has a Chattanooga Climate Action Plan. I don’t agree with all of it, but there are certain segments of that plan that make absolute sense,” said Grohn.

Crime in the Scenic City

Crime was also a hot topic at the debate, and each candidate elaborated on his plans to combat crime.

Mayor Berke said that to combat gun violence in the city, his administration has recently implemented more police officers and new technology, including a real-time intelligence center and public safety cameras.

“We didn’t get into this problem overnight, and we’re not going to get out of it overnight,” Berke said. “We have to work really hard to change the path that people are on because by the time people have those guns, it is very difficult for our police officers to do anything about it.”

The other candidates expressed opposition to Mayor Berke’s statement on crime.

Grohn suggested stepping back out of the police department and letting them handle themselves.

“The first thing I would do is allow the police officers to do the job that they have been professionally trained to do without interference,” said Grohn. “That does not mean that I would not have oversight over the police department. I believe that this administration has been attacking a symptom of the violence instead of the core issues. “

Grohn also said that he believes that these core issues include homelessness and lack of affordable housing. He said that over the last four years Mayor Berke and his administration have failed to address these issues as well as others, like early childhood education.

Long said, “All of this technology seems a bit big brotherish to me.”

Crockett criticized Mayor Berke’s administration as a whole and said it is the worst one Chattanooga has ever had.

The next debate will be Feb. 20 at the Eastgate Town Center. Early voting is Feb. 15 through March 2, and Election Day is March 7.