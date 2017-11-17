MBB: Mocs dominate in win over Hiwassee

By Jason McDaniel, Staff Writer —

The UTC men’s basketball team dominated the Hiwassee Tigers 94-46 on Thursday night at McKenzie arena.

Head Coach Lamont Paris was happy to get his first home win, but he was quick to remind the media that there’s a lot of basketball to be played this season.

“We will evaluate this game for what it was and not for what the score was,” Paris said. “The same way as if we lose a game, our whole evaluation process of this team and our growth has not as much to do with the overall result of the game as far as how many points we scored, but more just about how we played and got better at things we’ve been specifically working on, and today I think we did a good job of that.”

Junior Makinde London, Nashville, and sophomore Rodney Chatman, Lithonia, Georgia, combined for 35 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday night’s blowout game over Hiwassee. Makinde accounted for a career-high 20 points and and six rebounds

“We challenged him and he responded,” Paris said regarding London. “Basketball is basketball, there were some things I like that he did, I can look at his stat line. I like that, I like how he responded. There’s gonna be times he’s gonna have to respond.”

With 10:46 remaining in the first half, UTC had shot 14 times from the field, only sinking three into the basket. Makinde was 3-for-4 from the field with eight points at at that time. By the time the first half was over, the Mocs were 15-for-28 from the field, scoring 42 points total. In reference to this, Makinde acknowledged the overall competitiveness of the Mocs

“We had another opportunity today,” London said. “It was good for us to get this dub…we just know there’s a lot more games left in the year, so we don’t get too high or try not to get too low on a loss or a win and just keep on attacking everyday trying to get better. We just compete, every day, every game, every play, you try to just go back at it like it’s your first play.”

Freshman Duane Moss, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, finished the game with nine points, coming up with 3-for-3 from the 3-point line. Junior Nat Dixon, Panama City, Florida, led the team in rebounds with seven, four coming offensively and three defensively. Dixon also added 13 points and freshman James Lewis Jr., Mt. Holly, North Carolina, finished with eight points.

Next up, the Mocs are set to host the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, November 20th at McKenzie Arena. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m and the game is a part of the Cayman Islands Classic.