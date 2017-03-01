MBB: Players receive SoCon awards, shift attention to tournament

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor —

With the Southern Conference Tournament just two days away, all focus shifts to a win or go home mentality for the Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team.

The SoCon announced their 2017 men’s basketball postseason awards on Wednesday and the Mocs have a few familiar faces headlining the team of honors.

Defensive Player of the Year

Senior Justin Tuoyo, Fayetteville, Georgia, was named the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year for a third straight season according to the league’s coaches.

Tuoyo ranks sixth in the country with 2.9 blocks per game and anchors a Chattanooga defense that allows 68.4 points per game, which ranks fourth in the SoCon.

The 6’10 senior ranks number one in school history with 268 career blocks and holds the school record for blocks in a season with 104 in the 2014-15 season.

Tuoyo currently has 87 blocks on the season with his season-high of seven blocks coming against Western Carolina on Feb. 4.

“The growth I have seen from Justin in just a short amount of time is the most impressive thing,” said Head Coach Matt McCall about Tuoyo. “Not necessarily growth in his game but just in his work ethic, who he is as a person and the kind of teammate he is. He has earned this honor with the type of person he is on and off the court, and that just speaks volumes about what kind of a special player he is.”

All-Conference Team

The accolades for Tuoyo didn’t just stop at Defensive Player of the Year as he was also named All-Conference First Team by the league’s coaches and All-Conference Second Team by media members.

It marks the third season in a row that Tuoyo is a member of the All-SoCon teams as he was voted All-SoCon First Team by the coaches in 2015 and 2016 and was voted to the All-SoCon Second Team by the media his first two seasons with the program.

“Ever since I was playing basketball as a little kid, I prided myself on the defensive side of the ball,” said Tuoyo about his defensive mindset. “I have worked on trying to get better every year and it feels good to see all the hard work pay off.”

Senior Tre’ McLean, Charleston, South Carolina, was voted to the All-Conference Third Team by the coaches and media.

It marks the second season in a row that McLean is a member of the All-SoCon teams as he was voted First Team All-SoCon by the coaches and media in 2016. McLean and Tuoyo each lead the Mocs offensively in scoring with 13.6 points per game.

McLean sat out the season finale against The Citadel on Monday due to a violation of team conduct. McCall addressed the media in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon regarding McLean moving forward.

“Tre’ is a great kid that I have developed a very close relationship with since I have been here,” said McCall. “Sometimes his emotions get the best of him, but that’s what makes him a special player. There has been a plan laid out for Tre’ to be a part of this team going forward and he understands that because he knows the standard that has been set here.”

Southern Conference Tournament

With the regular season in the rear view mirror, all attention shifts to the conference tournament in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Mocs head into the tournament with the four seed and find themselves paired with fifth seeded Wofford.

Chattanooga has beaten Wofford in both games this season as the Mocs beat the Terriers 77-66 on Jan. 5 at McKenzie Arena and then went to Spartanburg, S.C. to claim a 73-65 road win.

The game between Chattanooga and Wofford is set to tip at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday March 4 at U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

“Anything can happen this time of the year in college basketball,” said McCall about the competitive spirit within the SoCon is this year. “Every possession matters at this level and that’s what makes this time of the year so exciting. All it takes is three wins in three days.”